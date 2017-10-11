Major push for Dream Act by 150 Dreamers

Almost two decades ago, América Yareli Hernández was working as a waitress, cleaning toilets and living in constant fear as an undocumented resident.
Last week (Oct. 3-5), Hernández rubbed shoulders with some of the nation’s most powerful lawmakers – Sen. Kamala Harris, House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Ilinois Congressman Luis V. Gutiérrez and others – in an effort to convince them to pass the Dream Act so that she can finally leave those days behind.
Since getting DACA, Hernández, a professional with a bachelors degree from Fresno State University in Chicano and Latin American Studies with a minor in English and Spanish, has been able to get professional jobs.
The Fresno resident was one of about 150 Dreamers from 25 states who descended on Washington, D.C. to meet with Congressional members, share their stories and highlight the need for the Dream Act after President Donald J. Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“I was the only one from the Central Valley,” said Hernández, who was invited by the bipartisan organization FWD.us to advocate for Dreamers, share her story and represent the San Joaquín Valley, where 61,000 DACA recipients live from San Joaquín to Tulare counties.
The visit coincided with the deadline for qualified DACA recipients to submit their applications for renewal.
FWD.us promotes policies to keep the United States competitive in a global economy, starting with commonsense immigration reform and criminal justice reform.
“I got here Tuesday night. Yesterday (Oct. 4) was the main day that we get congressional visits. And today (Oct. 5) we had a couple of meetings also.”
Over the span of two days, the Dreamers participated in more than 100 meetings with members of Congress and their staff.
The Dreamers were teachers, engineers, medical workers, scientists and university students.
Hernández was part of a California delegation that met Harris and Republican Congressmen Devin Nunes of Tulare and David Valadao of Hanford.
“I think everybody was very welcoming for the most part and it seems like a very positive thing,” Hernández said of the meetings with the California representatives.
“They all seem like, even the ones that were kind of on the fence about whether they were going to oppose the Dream Act. They did say that they still support Dreamers but there were a couple that were hesitant about whether they would support the Dream Act.”
The Dream Act would implement a permanent legislative solution for DACA recipients, including a pathway to citizenship for those young individuals who came to the United States as children.
Hernández said Nunes and Congressman Paul Cook, R-Apple Valley, weren’t clear on their Dream Act support.
For Hernández, who has been under the protection of DACA since October 2012, the trip to Washington, D.C was not her first as a Dream Act advocate. She did the same in 2004.
“It was amazing. It was a great experience to get to share our stories and to get some feedback that we were able to get,” said Hernández during a telephone interview as she waited at the airport for her return trip.
“I think one of the most important things we got back was from Valadao. He was able to tell us that he was working hard to try to get other Republicans on board and the challenges he has experienced from a group of Dreamers that have been protesting even him, who is the co-sponsor of the Dream Act.”
Hernández said Valadao advised them to continue to “share our stories, voice our opinions and concerns, but to do it in a more civil manner to where they can have a chance to see what he sees and be supportive of the Dreamers. ….. People that we would need to get on board.”
In a statement, FWD.us president Todd Schulte said Congress needs to act now and pass urgent the Dream Act, or the nation will be responsible for forcing 800,000 individuals out of their jobs, subjecting them to immediate deportation, and using the very information they gave to the government in good faith to find, arrest and deport them.
“These DACA recipients – who, on average, came to this country at the age of 6 and are now 26 years old – face an uncertain future, and live with the fear of being ripped out of their jobs and community,” he said.
“Congress must hear the voices of these incredible individuals and urgently take action to ensure they can continue to live, work, and contribute to the only country most have ever known,” said Schulte. “The time of reckoning has arrived; every individual must ask what they will do to fight for a Dream Act, and every member of Congress owes the American people a vote.”
Last month, the Trump Administration rescinded the DACA program on Sept. 5, which has protected 800,000 DACA recipients who could face deportation if Congress does not pass a permanent legislative solution.
DACA will be phased out over the next 2½ years, unless Congress acts on a DACA renewal or replacement.
Gran impulse por el Dream Act realizado por 150 Dreamers
Hace casi dos décadas, América Yareli Hernández trabajaba de mesera, limpiaba sanitarios y vivía con un constante temor como residente indocumentada.
La semana pasada (3-5 de oct.) Hernández estuvo al lado de algunos de los legisladores más poderosos de la nación – la Sen. Kamala Harris, la Vocera de Minoría de la Cámara Nancy Pelosi, el Congresista de Ilinois Luis V. Gutiérrez y otros más – haciendo un esfuerzo por convencerlos para que pasen la Ley Dream y ella por fin pueda dejar aquellos días atrás.
La residente de Fresno fue uno de los cerca de 150 Dreamers de 25 estados que llegaron a Washington, D.C. para reunirse con miembros del Congreso, compartir sus historias y hacer resaltar la necesidad del Dream Act después de que el Presidente Donald J. Trump rescindiera el programa de Acción Diferida para Quienes Llegaron en la Niñez (DACA).
“Yo era la única del Valle Central,” dijo Hernández, quien fue invitada por la organización bipartidista FWD.us para abogar por los Dreamers, compartir su historia y representar al Valle de San Joaquín, donde viven 61,000 personas protegidas bajo DACA desde el Condado de San Joaquín hasta el Condado de Tulare.
La visita coincidió con la fecha en que concluye el plazo para que quienes califican para protección bajo DACA, entreguen sus solicitudes para renovación.
FWD.us promueve políticas para mantener a los Estados Unidos competitivos en una economía global, empezando con reforma migratoria y reforma en justicia penal con sentido común.
“Yo llegué aquí el martes por la noche. Ayer (4 de oct.) fue el día principal en que recibimos visitas del congreso y hoy, (5 de oct.) también tuvimos un par de juntas.”
Durante el transcurso de dos días, los Dreamers participaron en más de 100 reuniones con miembros del Congreso y con su personal.
Los Dreamers eran maestros, ingenieros, empleados en el área de salud, científicos y estudiantes universitarios.
Hernández fue parte de una delegación de California que se reunió con Harris y con el Congresista Republicano Devin Nunez de Tulare y David Valadao de Hanford.
“Yo creo todos nos dieron una buena bienvenida en su mayoría y parece ser algo muy positivo,” dijo Hernández de las reuniones con los representantes de California.
“Parece que todos ellos, hasta los que estaban algo dudosos en cuanto a si se iban a oponer al Dream Act. Ellos sí dijeron que todavía apoyan a los Dreamers pero hubo unos cuantos que estaban dudosos en cuanto a si iban a apoyar el Dream Act.”
El Dream Act implementaría una solución legislativa permanente para las personas que están protegidas bajo DACA, incluyendo un medio a la ciudadanía para los jóvenes individuos que llegaron a los Estados Unidos durante la niñez.
Hernández dijo que Nunes y el Congresista Paul Cook, republican de Apple Valley, no estaban seguros de su apoyo al Dream Act.
Para Hernández, quien ha estado bajo la protección de DACA desde octubre de 2012, el viaje a Washington, D.C no fue su primer viaje para abogar por el Dream Act. Ella hizo lo mismo en el 2004.
“Fue maravilloso. Fue una gran experiencia para compartir nuestras historias y recibir algo de información que pudimos recibir,” dijo Hernández durante una entrevista telefónica mientras esperaba su viaje de regreso en el aeropuerto.
“Yo creo que una de las cosas más importantes que recibimos fue de Valadao. Él pudo decirnos que estaba trabajando duro por lograr el apoyo de otros republicanos y los retos que él ha vivido por parte de un grupo de Dreamers que ha estado protestando hasta en contra de él, siendo que él apoya el Dream Act.”
Hernández dijo que Valadao les aconsejó que siguieran “compartiendo sus historias, expresaran sus opiniones y preocupaciones, pero que lo hicieran de una manera más civil para que ellos tuvieran la oportunidad de ver lo que él ve y muestren apoyo a los Dreamers. ….La gente que necesitamos que nos apoye.”
En una declaración, el presidente de FWD.us Todd Schulte dijo que el Congreso tiene que actuar ahora y pasar el Dream Act con urgencia, o la nación será responsable de obligar a 800,000 individuos a perder sus empleos, haciéndolos sujeto a deportación inmediata, y usando la misma información que ellos le dieron al gobierno en buena fe, para encontrarlos, arrestarlos y deportarlos.
“Estas personas protegidas bajo DACA – que, en promedio, llegaron a este país a los 6 años y ahora ya cumplieron los 26 – tienen al frente un futuro incierto y viven con el temor de ser arrancados de sus empleos y sus comunidades,” dijo él.
“El Congreso tiene que escuchar las voces de estos increíbles individuos y tomar acción con urgencia para asegurar que ellos pueden seguir viviendo, trabajando, y contribuyendo al único país que la mayoría de ellos conocen,” dijo Schulte. “El tiempo de ajuste de cuentas ha llegado; cada individuo tiene que preguntarse qué es lo que hará por luchar por un Dream Act, y cada miembro del Congreso le debe a la gente estadounidense un voto.”
El mes pasado, la Administración Trump rescindió el programa DACA el 5 de sept., programa que ha protegido a 800,000 personas bajo DACA, mismas que se enfrentarían a una deportación si el Congreso no pasa una solución legislativa permanente.
DACA se terminará durante los próximos 2 años y medio a menos que el Congreso tome acción en una renovación o reemplazo de DACA.
Comments