BRIEFS/BREVES: México’s former 1st lady launches independent presidential bid

Former first lady Margarita Zavala announced Friday (Oct. 6) that she resigned from the conservative National Action Party (PAN) to run as an independent in México’s 2018 presidential election.
“I formally present my resignation to the PAN. I am leaving without rancor,” Zavala said in a video posted on Twitter.
The wife of former President Felipe Calderón, who governed from 2006-12, said she is leaving the PAN because the current leadership has prevented her from mounting a serious campaign for the party’s 2018 presidential nomination.
She accused PAN chairman Ricardo Anaya of “co-opting” the party’s structures with the aim of securing the presidential nomination for himself.
Mexicans will go to the polls on July 1, 2018, to choose a new president, members of Congress, eight state governors and the mayor of México City.
Zavala, an attorney, said that she joined the PAN 33 years ago because she saw it as an honest, democratic party devoted to “the common good.”
Recalling that she made her presidential ambitions public in 2015, Zavala said her preference would have been to run as the candidate of the PAN.
But the party leaders, she said, ignored her proposals for “democratic methods” to choose the PAN presidential candidate.
Some polls show Zavala with the most support among prospective PAN standard-bearers.
The PAN is not set to choose its nominee until December, but Zavala said she could not wait for that process to play out because the deadline to register an independent candidacy is Saturday (Oct. 14).
Zavala’s resignation announcement came hours after Anaya publicly appealed to the former first lady to embrace dialogue to “preserve the unity” of the PAN.
For the 2018 election, the PAN has entered into a coalition with the center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in hopes of unseating the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).
The latest voter surveys indicate the favorite in next year’s contest is leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who ran twice on the PRD ticket and now leads his own party, Morena.
E. & J. Gallo: $100,000 para Cruz Roja Americana
MODESTO
E. & J. Gallo Winery anunció el jueves pasado (5 de octubre) que ha realizado una donación adicional de $100,000 a la Cruz Roja Americana para colaborar con los esfuerzos de rescate en el terremoto que afectó a la Ciudad de México.
Los fondos se suman a los $300,000 ya donados por la empresa anteriormente a la Cruz Roja Americana para ayudar en los esfuerzos de rescate por el huracán que azotó a Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes de los EE.UU.
“Nos complace seguir con nuestro histórico apoyo a la Cruz Roja Americana y a sus más de 2,000 voluntarios que trabajan incansablemente para brindar la ayuda que tanto necesitan las comunidades golpeadas el mes pasado por el terremoto en la Ciudad de México,” dijo Joseph E. Gallo, CEO y presidente de la empresa.
“En nombre de nuestros empleados y sus familias, así como de nuestros proveedores y socios distribuidores, queremos hacer esta contribución adicional para ayudar a todos aquellos afectados por esta catástrofe.”
Además, E. & J. Gallo Winery confirmó su compromiso de igualar dólar a dólar las donaciones individuales que realice cada uno de sus empleados a través del Employee Match Program (Programa de Igualación de Contribuciones) de la empresa.
La donación ayudará a la Cruz Roja Americana a brindar refugio, alimento, respuesta inmediata ante catástrofes y asistencia para la recuperación.
Exhibition to honor poet laureate
FRESNO
‘Magnifying the People’s Voice: A Laureate’s Journey Across America,’ a tribute to Juan Felipe Herrera’s two-term tenure as U.S. poet laureate, will run through Oct. 26 at the M Street Graduate Studio, 1419 M Street.
The exhibit, which opened last Thursday (Oct. 5), is organized by the Center for Creativity & the Arts and the Fresno State Department of Art and Design.
Herrera’s projects with the Library of Congress and his interactions with people across the country will be part of the exhibition. An artist’s reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.
“Through the snapshots of this exhibition, visitors will be able to see Herrera’s uncompromising dedication to the American collective and his personal ideals,” said Cindy Urrutia, director of the Center for Creativity & the Arts.
“In this exhibition, one truly sees the expanse that is America: different socio-economic backgrounds, multiple identity groups, various ages and geographic regions. Herrera worked with America, represented America, is America. He is the ‘People’s Poet.’”
Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Details: (559) 278-3345.
EOP application deadlines for CSU
FRESNO
Fresno State has scheduled three workshops for students who need help with the Education Opportunity Program (EOP) applications. The workshops will be held in the University Center Room 123.
The workshops will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, 28 and Nov. 18.
Computers and Wi-Fi will be available at the workshops, but participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops or tablets. Parking for the workshops will be relaxed.
Application deadline is Nov. 30.
Details: Phong Yang at (559) 278-1164.
Valadao to host senior citizens workshop
SELMA
Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, will host a senior citizen workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 14) at the Selma Senior Center, 2301 Selma St.
The free workshop will provide participants with information on how to take advantage of resources and programs. Experts will share information about health insurance, nursing facilities, prescription drugs, and special events throughout our community.
Details: (559) 582-5526.
La oficina del DMV abre sus puertas
MANTECA
El Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados de California (DMV) informa que su oficina ubicada en el 955 Davis Street, abrió nuevamente sus puertas el lunes (9 de octubre). La oficina cerro el pasado 6 de septiembre para un proyecto de renovación a sus instalaciones.
Las mejoras incluyeron una serie de obras de renovación y mantenimiento para reparar los azulejos y reemplazar la alfombra, pintar el interior y el exterior del edificio, instalar una nueva ventanilla para recibir a los clientes y mejorar el acceso público a la instalación, al igual que mejorar el estacionamiento.
El DMV recomienda a sus clientes usar los servicios disponibles por internet en www.dmv.ca.gov ya que les puede ahorrar un viaje a una oficina. Entre las opciones disponibles se incluye la renovación de matrículas y de licencias de conducir, notificaciones de cambio de domicilio, solicitud de su expediente de manejo, y la concertación de citas.
