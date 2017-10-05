California becomes 'sanctuary state' to protect immigrants

During an uncertain time for undocumented immigrants in the United States, Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation designed to protect a vulnerable population group that has come under withering attacks from President Donald J. Trump.
“These are uncertain time for undocumented Californians and their families, and this bill strikes a balance that will protect public safety, while bringing a measure of comfort to those families who are now living in fear every day,” Brown told the state Senate in an statement.
Brown signed on Thursday (Oct. 5) Senate Bill 54, the California Values Act, making California a ‘Sanctuary State.”
SB 54 was introduced by Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles.
“The California Values Act is now law of the land, from San Diego to Eureka, from the Nevada border to the Pacific Ocean,” De León said in an statement. “California’s local law enforcement cannot be commandeered and used by the Trump Administration to tear families apart, undermine our safety, and wreak havoc on our economy.”
The bill was part of a package of bills Brown to enhance housing, school, workplace and civil protections for immigrants in the state.
“This action protects public safety and ensures hard-working people who contribute to our state are respected,” said Brown.
Under the bill local authorities will not ask about immigration status during routine interactions with the public.
It also bans unconstitutional detainer requests and prohibits the commandeering of local officials to do the work of immigrations agents.
The bill also direct California’s Attorney General to promulgate model policies for local and state health, education, labor and judiciary officials to follow when they deal with immigration matters.
“The California Values Act will limit immigration enforcement actions at public schools, hospitals and courthouses where all California residents should feel safe, regardless of immigration status,” De León said.
“We will not stand idly by as President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions seek to divide this nation by scapegoating honest, hardworking families and casting immigrants as threats to be neutralized,” de León said.
However, the bill does not prevent or prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security from doing their own work in any way and they are free to use their own resources to enforce federal immigration law in California.
The bill would not prohibit sheriffs from granting immigration authorities access to California jails to conduct routine interviews, nor does it prevent cooperation in deportation proceedings for anyone in state prison or those in local jails for any of the serious offenses listed in the TRUST Act.
“The California Values Act won’t stop ICE from trolling our streets -- it will not provide full sanctuary -- but it will put a kink in Trump’s perverse and inhumane deportation machine,’ de León said. “California is building a wall of justice against President Trump’s xenophobic, racist and ignorant immigration policies.”
However, ICE acting director Thomas Homan said by passing the California’s Sanctuary legislation bill, “California politicians have chosen to prioritize politics over public safety. Disturbingly, the legislation serves to codify a dangerous policy that deliberately obstructs our country’s immigration laws and shelters serious criminal alien offenders.”
Homan said “ICE’s goal is to build cooperative, respectful relationships with our law enforcement partners to help prevent dangerous criminal aliens from being released back onto the streets to potentially victimize our communities. This bill severely undermines that effort and will make California communities less safe.”
Thursday’s signings follow a series of actions by Governor Brown and his administration to bolster resources and support for the immigrant community in the state.
Since taking office, Brown has signed the California Dream Act, which allows top students who are on the path to citizenship to apply for college financial aid and AB 60, which extends the legal right to drive on the state’s roadways to millions more Californians.
Brown has also signed legislation to help fund legal services for unaccompanied minors arriving in California from Central America as well as legal services to assist immigrants seeking naturalization and deportation defense; legislation to extend health care coverage and other protections to undocumented children in the state; and a number of other bills to enhance protections for immigrants.
Last year, Brown appointed a director of immigrant integration to serve as the statewide lead for coordinating immigrant services and monitoring the implementation of immigration assistance programs.
