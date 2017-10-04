The Big Fresno Fair opens its gates Wednesday

The “fluffy” comedian, a master of accordion music and a regional Mexican singer who has increased his popularity with a television show will be among the 600,000 people expected for the 2017 edition of The Big Fresno Fair.
The fair opens its 12-day run at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 4) with the expected fair fare: Carnival rides; horse racing; corn dogs and dozens of food choices; headline concerts; livestock exhibits; arts exhibits; an expanded historic museum; and, a new admission policy.
Under the new policy, no one under the age of 18 will be allowed at the fair on Friday and Saturday nights unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Also, all fairgoers will be required to wear a wristband.
The change, said fair officials, is an effort to provide a safe environment by preventing fights.
Among the concert headliners are regional Mexican star Larry Hernández (Oct. 8), comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias (Oct. 13), and norteño legend Ramón Ayala (Oct. 15). All concerts in the Paul Paul Theatre start at 7 p.m.
New to the fair:
▪ Championship boxing at the Paul Paul Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 7). General admission is free; reserved seats start at $15.
▪ The fair’s museum exhibit will include the ‘Mexicans and Mexicanos: Interwoven into the Fabric of Fresno County’ exhibit. The exhibit, made possible by a contribution by Ramona and Manuel Prieto, will cover six themes shown on six flat screen monitors.
▪ Los Caporales de Fresno will showcase the best of Mexican dancing horses in the Grandstands on Sundays. The show will include music and folkloric dancers.
▪ The Cantando Por Cantar talent show featuring vocalists and dancers will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Other fair highlights:
▪ El Fantasma and Voz De Mando will perform in the Grandstands at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Also performing will be Kanales and Los Austeros de Durango. A separate admission will be charged. Tickets are available at the Rainbow Ballroom box office.
▪ Fair grounds entertainment will include René Emilio, Luz de Luna, El Astro, and La Marcha in the Save Mart Wine Garden. Pavilion Stage entertainment will include Metalachi on Thursday (Oct. 5); the Lucky López Band (Oct. 6, 11); the Sunnyside High folkloric dancers (Oct. 6); Maravilla Dance Studio (Oct. 8); Los Danzantes de Roosevelt (Oct. 13); Fresno High Los Guerreros folkloric dancers (Oct. 13); Mestizos del Valle Dance Company (Oct. 15); Danzantes Yoztatepetl Aztec dancers (Oct. 15); and, Compañía de Danza El Sol (Oct. 15).
▪ Horse racing will be held every day except for Oct. 4, 10 and 11. Admission is free, but there is a charge for reserved seats ($5) and boxed seats ($7). Race time is 1:45 p.m. weekdays, and 12:45 Saturday and Sunday.
▪ The seventh annual 4.0 & Above Program will provide free entry to all eighth-through-12th-grade students in Fresno County, plus one student will win a 2017 Toyota Corolla. There will be scholarships, iPads, laptops and Visa gift cards that will be raffled off. The raffle will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 4) in the Grandstands.
▪ Other concert headliners include Chris Young (Oct. 4), Chicago (Oct. 6) and Ice Cube (Oct. 10) in the Paul Paul Theatre.
Details: www.fresnofair.com
Comments