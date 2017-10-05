BRIEFS/BREVES: Governor signs bills to increase state’s housing supply, affordability

Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law 15 bill designed to increase the supply and affordability of housing in the state. The legislation he signed last Friday provide funding for affordable housing, reduce regulations, boost construction and strengthen existing housing laws.
“These new laws will help cut red tape and encourage more and affordable housing, including shelter for the growing number of homeless in California,” said Brown.
Governor Brown delivers remarks at Hunters View, an affordable housing project recently redeveloped with the help of federal, state and private partners.
“This package has everything from A to Z – affordability to zoning,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón. “It’s not a magic wand, but it is going to put a lot of drafting tools, backhoes, hammers, and door keys to work. I’m proud of how the Assembly helped shape this package and of the real results it will deliver for Californians.”
“No one should have to work three full-time jobs just to provide a home for their family,” said Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León. “This bipartisan package by the legislature marks an historic step towards our goal of ensuring that every Californian has a place to call home.”
Education fair to honor Graciela Beltrán
FRESNO
Award-winning regional Mexican singer Graciela Beltrán will be honored at the 2017 La Feria de Educación (Education Fair), scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 7) at Fresno State.
She will be recognized as Embajadora de la Fería de Educación (Education Fair Ambassador).
The fair – which is organized by Fresno State, Univisión television & radio, and, the Mexican Consulate – will feature a college resource fair with representatives from colleges throughout the state, workshops including education path and financial aid workshops, food vendors, guest speakers and special activities for children, such as a reading garden with local leaders reading to children and a visualization booth where students can pose for photos depicting their future career.
Valley residents may sign up for transportation by contacting Karina Torres at (559) 497-3714 or ktorres@fcoe.org.
School districts may register by contacting Ben Reynoso at (559) 278-1205 or breynoso@csufresno.edu.
Latino historical sites in need of protection
WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Latino Heritage Scholars – a group of young Latino professionals focused on historic preservation and ensuring that Latino history is protected, shared, and celebrated as part of the U.S. narrative – released the ‘Place, Story and Culture’ report which names the top 10 sites that embody the architectural, cultural and deep historical roots of the Latino community that are currently in need of preservation.
“Latinos have been integral to the success of the United States for generations. We sought to uncover the shared history and diverse narratives through extensive research and community outreach,” said Manuel Galaviz, a co-author of the report.
“However, it is not enough to simply bring these stories out from the shadows. We must ensure that these places are protected federally through National Registry of Historic Sites, National Landmarks, and National Monuments to ensure that future generations can visit these places and learn about them.”
No. 7 on the list is Forty Acres in Delano, the site associated with the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers. Forty Acres was designated a National Historical Landmark in October 2008.
Other California sites are the Trujillo Adobe (No. 2), which is one of the last remnants of the original settlers of Riverside; McDonnell Hall (No. 6) in San José which is associated with César E. Chávez; Lincoln High School (No. 9) in East Los Ángeles whose students were among those who walked out of classes to protest the level of education they were receiving; and, Balmy Alley (No. 10) in San Francisco’s Mission District known for its collection of murals.
Hispanic chamber business expo
FRESNO
The Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce annual business expo will host its annual Business Expo 2017 ‘Business After Hours’ on Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ramada Fresno North, 324 East Shaw Ave.
The event is an opportunity to showcase business, network and make new connections.
Details: The event is free to the public.
Food Truck Fest
VISALIA
The College of the Sequoias Foundation will present its inaugural Food Truck Fest benefiting the COS Theatre Arts Department from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 7) in the COS Quad.
Seventeen 17 food trucks will participate. Activities include a climbing wall, train rides, face painting, photo booth, bounce house, and arts & retail booths.
Entertainment will start at 11:45 a.m.
Admission is free.
High-Speed Rail Authority announces appointments
SACRAMENTO
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has appointed Alice Rodríguez as deputy director of external affairs.
Rodríguez will be responsible for stakeholder outreach and strengthening relationships with the communities surrounding the project’s alignment.
For the last two years, she has served as the Authority’s Small Business Advocate where she managed the development and implementation of an aggressive program to ensure that 30 percent of high-speed rail work goes to small businesses.
Garza appointed warden at correctional facility
John Garza, 47, of Bakersfield, has been appointed warden at California City Correctional Facility, where he has been acting warden since 2017. Garza served in several positions at California Correctional Institution from 2016 to 2017 and from 1998 to 2004, including acting warden, chief deputy warden and sergeant.
He was associate warden at Wasco State Prison from 2015 to 2016 and from 2013 to 2015 and acting chief deputy warden at Deuel Vocational Institution in 2015. Garza was facility captain at Kern Valley State Prison from 2009 to 2013, where he was a lieutenant from 2005 to 2009. He was a lieutenant at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 2004 to 2005 and a correctional officer at North Kern State Prison from 1994 to 1998.
This position does not require state Senate confirmation and the compensation is $149,808. Garza is a Republican.
Latina entrepreneurship symposium
MODESTO
El Concilio in partnership with the Women’s Education & Leadership League will host the Latina Entrepreneurship Symposium, a free 3-day event for women businesses owners, on Oct. 11-13 at 1314 H St. in Modesto.
To register or for more information call: Teresa Guerrero at (209) 338-5716.
