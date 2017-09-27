Villaraigosa sees high speed rail as economic savior for the Valley

So goes the San Joaquín Valley, so goes the state and the nation.
That’s the thinking of former Los Ángeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as he campaigns to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown.
And, he reasons, what better way to help the more impoverished, job-hungry region than through completion of the controversial high speed rail.
“We’re the sixth-largest economy in the world, but we have the highest poverty rate in the country,” said Villaraigosa during a Sept. 20 visit to Fresno, at least his 12th in the area, by his calculations, since he announced for governor last November. “Three of the top five cities with the highest poverty rate are right here in the Central Valley.”
Villaraigosa – considered a top challenger to Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsome in the gubernatorial race – said he has backed high speed rail since the days he was Assembly Speaker.
“California’s investment in high speed rail is an opportunity to connect the two economic powerhouses of the state (Bay area and Los Ángeles) with a part of the state that needs to diversify its economy, that has affordable housing,” said Villaraigosa, speaking before going on a tour of the high speed rail project.
“With high speed rail, we can leverage economic development, middle class jobs, growing our economy and transforming the Valley.”
The project, with an estimated price tag of $68 billion, is starting with a Fresno-to-Bay area connection. The project’s original price tag was $10 billion.
Villaraigosa said the state needs to move into the 21st century. About 16 countries have high speed rail or are building it, he said.
“We gotta diversify the economy by making investments, and high speed rail is one of them,” said Villaraigosa.
Villaraigosa also touched on other issues.
He supports comprehensive immigration reform.
“I have said for a very long time we need to fix our broken immigration system. It’s not just the Dreamers,” he said. “We need to fix it for their parents and their family members, our neighbors.”
Villaraigosa said undocumented immigration is not a drain on the economy.
“Well, we are the sixth-largest economy in the world and we have the highest immigrant population,” he said. “We’re the epicenter of the undocumented in the United States.”
The Los Ángeles metropolitan area, which has more undocumented residents than any U.S. city, is the world’s 17th-largest economy, said Villaraigosa.
“So, the notion that they’re hurting our economy is just not true,” he said. “What’s hurting our economy is that the Congress doesn’t fix the broken immigration system.”
California is not ready for the governor’s Twin Tunnel project designed to divert water from northern California from the endangered Delta to the south.
“We need to make other less costly investments. We need to recharge underground aquifers, recapture our stone water runoff; we need to conserve to a much greater degree,” he said.
Villaraigosa supports construction of the Temperance Flat and Sikes dams because he promised his support in 1999 when he was Assembly Speaker.
“You need to keep your deals if you want to build the trust we need to take on this big water issue,” he said.
