FCC Dream Center relocates to bigger office on campus

The new office of the Fresno City College’s Dream Center at the Old Administration Building will allow the Dream Team of five counselors to better serve students in need of their services.
“We are going to be able to help more students,” said Sandra Velázquez, who is part of the Dream Team at Fresno City College.
The Dream Center held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 21 to welcome students, school officials, and community members to the new office at the OAB Room 130.
According to Velázquez, this school year the Dream Center has serve approximately 600 students, adding that there are approximately 1,200 dreamers on campus but not all of them have been to the center.
Velázquez said they are dong different events as well as using social media such as Facebook and Instagram to let students on campus know about the Dream Center and for them to come to use the services.
We know that our Dreamers add an incredible richness to the community, not only here on campus but throughout the community. Dr. Carole Goldsmith, Fresno City College president
“The dream center at Fresno City College is incredible important for all students, not just dreamers. And some people might ask why. And I think it is important to know that Fresno City College stands united with all students who want to archive their dreams regardless if they come from a big house or a little house hold or what their current immigration status is,” said Fresno City College president Dr. Carole Goldsmith. “We know all students have the ability to achieve. We are here to help serve them with their educational opportunities that they need.”
“We know that our Dreamers add an incredible richness to the community, not only here on campus but throughout the community,” Goldsmith said, adding that the opening and re-dedication of the new location is the second year FCC has been serving students thought out the Dream Center.
The first year the Dream Center was located at the old students services building but in the basement, Goldsmith said, adding that it wasn’t the “most welcoming location.”
“This center that we have right now is in the Old Administration Building, it is one of the oldest buildings on campus and it is where California Community Colleges got its start,” Goldsmith said. “It is absolutely fitting that where the birthplace of higher education is, is where we keep our dream center. I think it speaks volumes of our AB540 students and our students who are dreamers.”
Goldsmith said it is very important to let, not only her college students, but all college students in California, know that regardless of what happens at the federal level, currently “all students in California are still eligible under AB 540, and the California Dream Act to be able to attend any California community college and there is financial assistance for those students as well as.”
“California Community College is the leader in higher education. Last year alone we transfer over 8,000 students to the CSU system and many of those students were dreamers,” said Goldsmith, adding that many of those dreams will become doctors, lawyers, police offices, nurses, school teachers.
“They are part of the American dream and they should be able to live the American dream,” Goldsmith said of dreamer students. “So it is my hope that congress and folks in Washington, D.C., and elected officials do the right thing and restore DACA with a clear pathway for citizenship.”
With the Oct. 5 deadline for DACA recipients to renew their permits if they qualify for renewal, Velázquez said they have teamed up with different community organizations such as Educational Leadership Foundation to provide free workshop to DACA recipients.
For more information contact the Dream Center at (559) 443-8570 or by email at migrantsss@fresnocitycollege.edu
