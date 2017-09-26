BRIEFS/BREVES: La población latina alcanza los 57.5 millones, de ellos 37 millones nacidos en EE.UU.

La población latina alcanzó en 2016 los 57.5 millones, 37 millones de los cuales estadounidenses de nacimiento, según un estudio divulgado por el Centro de Estudios Pew basado en las últimas estimaciones del Censo.
Los 57.5 millones de latinos de 2016 representaron un importante incremento respecto a los 50.8 millones de 2010, los 35.7 millones de 2000, los 22.6 de 1990 y los 9.6 de 1970.
En 2016, los latinos representaban el 17.6 por ciento de la población en los Estados Unidos, siendo el segundo grupo étnico por detrás de los blancos (61.5 por ciento) y por delante de los afroamericanos (12.3 por ciento) y los asiáticos (5.3 por ciento).
La tasa de crecimiento de la población hispana entre 2015 y 2016 se ralentizó hasta el 2 por ciento debido a la disminución de la migración desde México -y el aumento de mexicanos que regresan a su país-, así como la caída en la tasa de natalidad de las mujeres.
De los 57.5 millones de latinos, 35.7 millones tienen origen mexicano (63.3 por ciento), 5,3 puertorriqueño (9.5 por ciento), 2.1 salvadoreño (3.8 por ciento), 2.1 cubano (3.7 por ciento), 1.8 dominicano (3.3 por ciento), 1.3 guatemalteco (2.5 por ciento) y 1.0 colombiano (1.9 por ciento).
Pese a la mayoría de latinos con origen mexicano (63.3 por ciento), ese porcentaje es inferior al 65.7 por ciento registrado en 2008, su máximo.
El porcentaje de latinos nacidos en los Estados Unidos fue del 65,6 %, mientras que los inmigrantes representaban un 34.4 por ciento, casi seis puntos menos que en 2000, cuando los inmigrantes eran el 40.1 por ciento de los latinos y los estadounidenses el 59.9 por ciento.
Entre los hispanos con origen mexicano, los inmigrantes eran el 32.2 por ciento en 2016 (9,3 puntos menos que en 2000); entre los salvadoreños el 58.8 por ciento eran inmigrantes (16.9 por ciento menos que en el 2000); y entre los guatemaltecos la caída fue de 17.2 puntos hasta el 61.3 por ciento de inmigrantes.
La población hispana envejeció en la última década y media, de los 25 años de media en 2000 a los 28 en 2016, aunque siguió siendo el grupo étnico más joven, seguido de los afroamericanos (34), asiáticos (36) y blancos (43).
En 2016, la media de edad de los latinos nacidos en Estados Unidos era de 19 años, mientras que entre los inmigrantes de 42.
De los 57,5 millones de hispanos, 37 hablaban español y 35 dominaban inglés. De esos, 14 millones tan solo hablaban inglés.
El censo también rebela que el 40 por ciento de latinos de más de 25 años había ido a la universidad, 10 puntos más que en 2000.
Una cifra que aumentó hasta el 52 por ciento entre los latinos nacidos en Estados Unidos, con un crecimiento de 11 puntos respecto al 2000.
Finalmente, California seguía como el estado con más hispanos del país: 15.2 millones, un 38.9 por ciento más que en 2000. Texas, sin embargo, experimentó un aumento del 60.4 por ciento, superior al de California, hasta los 10.2 millones.
Por detrás de California y Texas estaban Florida (5 millones), Nueva York (3.7 millones), Illinois (2.2 millones), Arizona (2.1 millones), Nueva Jersey (1.8 millones), Colorado (1.2 millones), Nuevo México (1 millón) y Georgia, también con 1 millón y experimentando con un 118.8 por ciento el mayor aumento desde el 2000 de todos los estados.
New Media Awards
SAN FRANCISCO
Vida en el Valle editor Juan Esparza Loera was a merit winner in sports reporting in the New Media Awards presented Sept. 19.
The catagory winners:
Health: Danny Wong of Skylink TV ‘Bay Area Today’ for ‘What is Cancer?’
Environment: Nancy Martínez of Eastern Group Publications for ‘Exide, Porter Ranch: A Double Standard.’
Politics: María Leticia Gómez, Joe Perry and Luis Felipe Godínez of KDTV Univisión 14 for ‘En Espera de la Muerte’ (Waiting for Death).
Immigration: Danny Wong of Skylink TV ‘Bay Area Today’ for ‘Under the Same Roof.’
Education: Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan of India Currents for ‘How Much Is Too Much?: The Price of Pushing Kids to Attain Elite Status;’ and, Jasmine Chen of Skylink TV ‘Bay Area Today’ for ‘Relentless Learning.’
Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Beatriz Ferrari and Eduardo Mancera of KDTV Univisión 14 for ‘El Pinto de las Patronas’ (The Painter of the Patrons).
Sports: Mingyue ‘Flora’ Xu of Sing Two Daily for ‘American Boy Embodies Shaolin Spirit.’
New cultural advisory council members
The California State Fair is now accepting applications for its Cultural Advisory Council which enhances the outreach efforts of the Cal Expo Board of Directors and staff in cultural communities throughout the state.
The CAC also advises the Board on matters pertaining to California State Fair multi-cultural programs related to education, entertainment and other activities.
Applicants to the CAC should be leaders from diverse cultural communities throughout California and represent a variety of interests and expertise in the areas including, but not limited to: agriculture, arts, community services, education, entertainment, finance, health, government, law enforcement, legal, media, marketing, small business and youth.
CAC members serve at the pleasure of the Cal Expo Board of Directors. Once selected by the Board, a member will serve one term of two-years. Upon completion of that term, a member will have the opportunity to apply for reappointment by the Board for up to two additional, consecutive terms of three-years each and one final two-year term after a one year break.
To apply visit: CAStateFair.org/cultural-advisory-council. Deadline application is Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Fresno State foundation board
FRESNO
Lorraine Salazar, co-owner of Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, is among five members elected to the Fresno State board of governors. She will be joined by Larry Johanson, Jay Mahil, Mark Ruof, and William T. (Bill) Shaughnessy.
There are 33 board members.
Salazar was named Business Woman of the Year in 1997 by the Madera Hispanic Chamber and California Restaurant Association Restaurateur of the Year in April 2011. She and her brother, Karl, are second-generation partners of the family business started by their father, Sal.
She is a former president of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.
Cohorts of bilingual teacher welcomed back
CENTRAL VALLEY
With its commitment to battle a shortage of bilingual teachers in the Central Valley, Fresno State welcomed 45 students to its Multilingual Multicultural Education (MME) and Bilingual Authorization Programs (BAP) on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Kremen Education Building.
New bilingual faculty was also be welcomed with current faculty. This year, 25 students make up the master’s degree cohort in the Multilingual Multicultural Education Program which includes two cohorts and the Bilingual Authorization Program with over 20 students in the Spanish/Hmong Bilingual Authorization Program.
The programs are also supported by the community-based Central California Bilingual/Dual Language Consortium.
UFW $1,000 ¡Si Se Puede!® scholarships awarded
MADERA
Four children of United Farm Worker members – Abraham García Farfán, Octavio García Farfán, Israel Rocha De La Rosa, and Alfredo Arana – have received $1,000 ¡Sí Se Puede’ scholarships.
They received their scholarships on Sept. 19 from UFW regional director Antonio Cortes.
Abraham and Octavio García Farfán are sons of Octavio García Leal, a UFW member at the Wonderful Co. Octavio is a senior at UC Berkeley. This is his fourth year as a scholarship recipient. Abraham is a freshman at UCLA.
Israel Rocha De La Rosa is the son of María D. Ángeles De La Rosa, a union member at Pacific Triple E. He is a junior Fresno State.
Alfredo Arana’s father, Genaro Arana, is a UFW member at Montpellier Orchard Management Co. Alfredo is a senior at Fresno State. This is his second year as a scholarship recipient.
Arte Américas update
FRESNO
All galleries and the gift shop at Arte Américas will be closed until Oct. 12 for new gallery installations. The Latino cultural arts center celebrates its 30th anniversary Saturday (Sept. 30).
La oficina del DMV en Manteca cierra temporalmente
MANTECA
El Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados de California (DMV) informa a sus clientes que la oficina del DMV en Manteca, ubicada en el 955 Davis Street, estará temporalmente para realizar un proyecto de renovación a sus instalaciones.
Las mejoras incluyen una serie de obras de renovación y mantenimiento para reparar los azulejos y reemplazar la alfombra, pintar el interior y el exterior del edificio, instalar una nueva ventanilla para recibir a los clientes y mejorar el acceso público a la instalación, al igual que mejorar el estacionamiento.
La oficina del DMV en Manteca reabrirá sus puertas el lunes, 9 de octubre a las 8 a.m.
El DMV recomienda a sus clientes usar los servicios disponibles por internet en www.dmv.ca.gov ya que les puede ahorrar un viaje a una oficina. Entre las opciones disponibles se incluye la renovación de matrículas y de licencias de conducir, notificaciones de cambio de domicilio, solicitud de su expediente de manejo, y la concertación de citas.
Los clientes que requieran servicios en persona serán dirigidos y atendidos en las siguientes oficinas cercanas durante el cierre temporal:
▪ Stockton 55 South Lincoln Street, 13 millas
▪ Tracy 2785 Auto Plaza Drive, 15 millas
▪ Modesto 124 Burney Street, 20 millas
▪ Lodi 1222 Pixley Parkway, 24 millas
Comments