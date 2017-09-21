Kelly: México on verge of collapse

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is extremely pessimistic about the situation in México, describing it as on the verge of collapse amid a crisis as desperate as the one in Venezuela, The New York Times reported last Friday.
The newspaper said those comments were made at a working dinner at the White House last Wednesday at which US President Donald Trump, members of his Cabinet and Democratic members of Congress were present.
Analyzed at that meeting were proposals to define legislative guidelines on immigration matters, particularly regarding the hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers,” young people who came to the United States as children with their undocumented parents.
Two different sources said Trump at that working dinner asked for a comment from Kelly, who was homeland security secretary before occupying his current position, and who has repeatedly warned about the instability of the US border with México.
According to The New York Times, Kelly insisted on the need to strengthen border security and gave a very pessimistic view about the border and México’s political situation, though the daily offered no specific quotes on the matter.
The sources told the newspaper that Kelly compared México to Venezuela under the presidency of the late Hugo Chavez, and suggested that it was on the verge of collapse, which could have repercussions in the United States.
The meeting was part of Trump’s contacts with politicians of the rival party, including Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer - a New Yorker like Trump - in an attempt to find a solution to immigration problems.
Kelly cree que México está al borde del colapso
El jefe de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca, John Kelly, es muy pesimista sobre la situación en México, cree que está al borde del colapso y con una crisis parecida a la de Venezuela, según informó hoy The New York Times.
El periódico indicó que esos comentarios fueron hechos en una cena de trabajo en la Casa Blanca, el pasado miércoles, en la que participaban el presidente, Donald Trump, miembros de su gabinete y políticos demócratas.
En esa reunión se estaban analizando propuestas para definir criterios legislativos en materia de migración y especialmente el caso de centenares de miles de niños que llegaron hace años a los EE.UU. acompañando a sus padres indocumentados.
De acuerdo con dos fuentes, en esa cena de trabajo Trump le dio la palabra a Kelly, que había sido secretario de Seguridad Nacional antes de ocupar su cargo actual y quien reiteradamente ha alertado sobre la inestabilidad en la frontera con México.
Según el New York Times, Kelly insistió en la necesidad de reforzar la frontera y, de acuerdo con el periódico, que no recoge citas textuales en esa parte, ofreció una visión marcadamente pesimista sobre la seguridad y la situación política en México.
Las fuentes dijeron al periódico que Kelly comparó a México con la Venezuela bajo la presidencia del ya fallecido Hugo Chávez, y sugirió que estaba al borde de un colapso que podría tener repercusiones en los Estados Unidos.
Esta reunión formó parte de los contactos que ha tenido Trump con políticos de su partido rival, entre ellos el senador demócrata Chuck Schumer, neoyorquino como Trump, para intentar buscar a una solución en temas migratorios.
