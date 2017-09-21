College Night brings resources to students, parents

Hundreds of Fresno County high school students and their parents waited patiently to get inside the Fresno Convention Center last Wednesday (Sept. 13) to attend the 2017 Fresno Area College Night, which was coordinated by the Fresno County Office of Education.
With minutes to go for the doors to officially open at the convention center, the line to get in stretched around the block on both sides and kept growing as buses full of students continued to arrive.
“What is happening tonight is where all dreams can come true,” said Jim Yovino, Fresno County Superintended of School.
Yovino said more than 100 colleges representatives from universities and community college from all over the state as well as other parts of the country including the east coast were on site to answer student and parent questions.
The event is a great opportunity for students to “explore, ask questions, and hopefully open the door so they can continue with their education,” Yovino said, adding that PG&E sponsors the event every year.
“They sponsor this event every year so no one child or parent has to pay for the wonderful opportunity to meet all the colleges, but also the breakout sessions,” he said.
The event includes topics on application writing tips, to first generation college-bound students, to financial aid to scholarships.
There was also a session on the Dream Act, which was presented in Spanish, English and Hmong and it was designed to help students and parents understand the application process for admission and to discover other resources for higher education. Presenters for this particular session included Raul Moreno, with the Fresno State Dream Outreach Center as well as Willy Felix, Fresno City College Dream Center and Brenda Valladolid with Fresno City College Dream Outreach Center.
“There are wonderful opportunities here for them,” Yovino said.
He recommended students to take their time during the college night event, go around, enjoy the opportunity to meet representatives from different college, “to explore and discover what you might be passionate about.”
Yovino said they have been offering the college night event for closed to three decades.
“It’s absolutely free for parents and children and it is really important because it gives this kids an opportunity to talk to some colleges, even colleges on the east coast, to ask about their programs they offer so they can make choices when they go on after high school,” Yovino said.
Approximately 7,000 people, students and parents – attended this year’s College night, Yovino said.
One of the many who attended the event was Yolanda Núñez, of Fresno, with her son Axel, a 17-year-old senior at Central High School East.
Axel wants to study auto mechanics and he is considering Fresno City College or Universal Technical Institute to pursue his career choice.
Núñez said since Axel is her oldest child and the first one graduating from high school and going into college, she is very interested in learning about all about financial aid.
Erika Soria, of Sanger, came to the college night with her 17-year-old daughter Jennifer López, a senior at Sanger High School.
Soria said Jennifer, who is considering studying criminology, is her first child going to college.
Soria and López were planning on attending the session about scholarships.
“I don’t want it to be a barrier to her,” Soria said of obtaining information about scholarships.
