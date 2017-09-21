BRIEFS/BREVES: Sanctuary state bill awaits Gov. Brown’s signature

A much-debated bill that will make California the first sanctuary state in the country was passed by the state Senate in the early hours of Sept. 16 and sent to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature.
Earlier in the week, Brown and Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León had agreed to some changes in the bill to get the governor’s support.
SB 54, the California Values Act, will prohibit state and local law enforcement officers and resources from being commandeered by President Donald J. Trump to enforce federal immigration laws.
“I introduced SB 54 to protect our state and local police from having to arrest honest, hardworking mothers, fathers and students instead of carrying out the duties that protects all of us,” said de León. “Our undocumented neighbors will be able to interact with local law enforcement to report crimes and help in prosecutions without fear of deportation – and that will make our communities safer.”
De León made it clear that convicted robbers, murderers, drug dealers and other assorted criminals will be identified to federal officials.
“If you’re a violent felon, we don’t want you in this country,” said de León. “Whether you’re from Ireland or Korea, it doesn’t make any difference.”
The bill also directs state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to develop model policies to be implemented by public schools, libraries, hospitals, courthouses and other public facilities that would limit “to the fullest extent possible” assistance to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
The Senate’s vote came hours after the Assembly approved SB 54 by a vote of 49 to 25.
“In California, we celebrate diversity. We don’t ban it. We don’t deport it. We don’t wall it off,” said de León.
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, said the bill is bad for public safety.
“SB 54 could still lead to dangerous individuals such as repeat drunk drivers, criminal gang members and those who assault peace officers being let out on the streets when they should have been deported instead,” said Bates.
Rebozo festival returns
FRESNO
An opening ceremony and exhibit for the Rebozo Revival Festival will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Fres.co, 1918 Fresno St. next to the Crest Theater. The festival will run through the Sept. 29 closing ceremony at the Mexican Consulate.
Other highlights include a rebozo fashion show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Fresno State’s North Gym 118; and, educational workshops with rebozo weavers from San Luis Potosí and Chiapas on Sept. 28.
The festival is organized by Lourdes Sevilla and sponsored by Fresno State.
Details: (559) 681-5095.
José Ramírez to fight on ESPN at Save Mart Center
FRESNO
Former U.S. Olympian from Avenal José Ramírez will enter the ring in defense of his World Boxing Council Continental Américas junior welterweight title against challenger from Washington D.C., Mike Reed, on Nov. 11 at the Save Mart Center.
The Ramírez-Reed bout is the main event and is dubbed “Fight For Water 7” to be aired on ESPN.
“It’s like a dream come true. This is what I one day hoped to be fighting on a platform like ESPN,” Ramírez told The Fresno Bee.
Ramírez, 25, remains undefeated at 20-0 with 15 knockouts since starting his professional career in 2012 after returning from the Olympic Games in London. Reed, 24, has an unblemished record of 23-0 with 12 knockouts.
Several bouts leading up to the main event have yet to be determined.
Tickets: Call the Save Mart Center at (866) 820-4553 or visit ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $33.
UC Merced gets high marks
MERCED
U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ rankings has named UC Merced the No. 1 public university in the nation for financial aid provided to first-year students.
The magazine also noted the university for the lowest average debt among graduates (No. 15) and among the top 100 public schools (No. 87).
“We measure our success by the success of our students, and these recognitions demonstrate that we are achieving that goal at a level that is all but unparalleled in the nation,” said Chancellor Dorothy Leland.
Leland noted that UC Merced’s graduation rate is 10 percentage points above the magazine’s predicted rate.
“The majority of our students will be the first in their families to graduate from college, and many will do so while working one or more jobs to help support themselves and their loved ones,” Leland said. “I am proud to say that UC Merced excels at helping these students achieve academic success.”
DACA town hall broadcast
Fresno-based Radio Bilingüe will broadcast a live, town hall meeting regarding the concerns of Dreamers who are experiencing uncertainty over President Donald J. Trump’s mixed signals about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
The forum will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20) in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Panelists featuring Dreamers will explore what elected officials are doing to protect Dreamers and others from deportation, family separation and loss of livelihood.
The forum will be broadcast live, reaching audiences across Radio Bilingüe’s network of non-commercial stations in California and the Southwest. The forum will be also streamed live and distributed via podcast at radiobilingue.org and Facebook Live.
Watering OK 3 days a week
MADERA
Madera city residents are now allowed to use outside watering three days a week. Previously, residents were limited to two days of watering.
Outside water use is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on Mondays.
Odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Even-numbered residencies can water Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
The city is offering rebates for residents who use timers, replace turf or employ other water-saving devices.
Details: (559) 230-7467.
UFW awards $1,000 scholarships
LIVINGSTON
Two university students whose parents work at Foster Farms were awarded $1,000 each on Sunday (Sept. 17) by United Farm Workers national executive board member Erika Navarrete.
UC Berkeley junior Juan Alemán Chávez and Stanislaus State junior María Luisa Vera received the ¡Sí Se Puede! scholarships.
Alemán Chávez is the son of María C. Alemán. Vera is the daughter of Martín and Mónica De Vera Gasca.
The scholarship program was established by UFW members to support students who demonstrate a commitment to completing their educations in spite of financial hardships.
UOP ranks among top 10
STOCKTON
University of the Pacific was ranked ninth among the top universities by U.S. News and World Report.
“We see these rankings as proof positive that we continue to provide our students the kind of superb education they need to succeed in their lives and in their careers,” said Pamela A. Eibeck, Pacific’s president since July 2009. “These rankings are not easy to achieve and come from the very hard work of many people on our three campuses.”
UOP also did well in the best undergraduate engineering programs and best ethnic diversity categories.
Concert for quake victims
OAXACA
Singer Lila Downs and artists from Oaxaca state will perform in a benefit concert Sunday (Sept. 24) for victims of the earthquake that hit central and southern Mexico last week.
“It’s my responsibility, in part, to invite artists from Oaxaca to perform in the concert,” Downs said.
Susana Harp, Geo Meneses and Natalia Cruz are among the artists scheduled to join Downs in raising money for earthquake relief efforts at Sunday’s concert.
Eugenia León and Aída Cuevas have also been invited to perform, Downs told Radio Formula.
The Oaxaca Corazón (Oaxaca Heart) concert will take place at the Guelaguetza Auditorium in Oaxaca city.
The magnitude-8.2 earthquake killed at least 95 people on Sept. 7 and affected 2.3 million people in the hardest-hit states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.
