Teen mom was bold, daring in earning engineering degree

Noramay Cadena – an engineer, entrepreneur, investor and former non-profit leader – was only 17 years old when she became a teen mom.
That didn’t stop her from being bold and daring to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in Massachusetts.
“My family came to this country with the dream to provide their children opportunities they didn’t have,” Cadena said.
Cadena, a former engineer with the Boeing Company, was the keynote speaker at the Adelante Mujer Conference ‘Thinking Beyond the Box’ last Wednesday (Sept. 13) at the Fresno Convention Center’s Valdez Hall.
The conference, with some 200 people in attendance, featured workshops in critical thinking and technology, as well as medicine and technology.
The conference aims to inspire those in attendance to think beyond the box, said Irma Yolanda Castro, founder and president of the nonprofit organization Adelante Mujer.
Castro said she was inspired by Nely Galán – founder of the Adelante Movement who was the speaker of the 21st annual Latina Women’s Conference which was sponsored by the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – to start the nonprofit Adelante Mujer in Fresno.
At its first conference, Castro said, the organization provided $8,000 in scholarship to eight students – Angélica Mercado, Arnoldo Treviño, Brenda Vidrio, Francisco Primavera, Kenya Covarrubias, María Isabel Gutiérrez Reyes, Nadia Núñez and Selena Carbajal. Each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Sharing her family story with those in attendance during the luncheon portion of the conference, Cadena said she was a good student at school.
“I did well in school, but at the age of 17, I became a teen mom. And all of the sudden life became incredible more complex and challenging,” said Cadena, who launched Make in LA, a venture fund, in 2015. Since then, the company has invested more than $1 million in seed-stage companies.
“However, I have grown up creating a catalog of experiences that I didn’t want to repeat. A list of reason to work hard,” said Cadena, who co-founded the Latinas in STEM Foundation in 2013 to inspire Latinas to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
“I didn’t want my power shut off, didn’t want to live in a small house, two-bedroom house with 10 other people. I didn’t want my water to stop running. I didn’t want my next door neighbor to help me flush my toilet. My fear of status quo was bigger than the fear of the unknown.
“And these fears made me bold and made me daring. Daring enough in my case to decide to move across the country from Southern California to Cambridge, Massachusetts to attend MIT and to dare to take my own daughter with me,” said Cadena.
Cadena said life wasn’t easy as a college student taking care of a toddler and studying engineering.
“I was living away from home for the fist time ever,” Cadena said, adding that she and her daughter succeeded going to college and they graduated after four years with a degree in mechanical engineering.
After graduation, Cadena took a job with a large aerospace company and used her resourcefulness to navigate the culture and challenges of working in a male dominated industry,
“I had to put my fears aside and learn to raise my hand, share my opinion, ask for help, and let others know what I wanted,” she said. “And these skills earned me a fully sponsored graduate program at MIT. So, as you can see, being daring and being resourceful can work quite well together.”
