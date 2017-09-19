Tower District march shows support for DACA program

Daniela Escalante was brought into the United States when she was three years old, but never had the opportunity to gain lawful employment or attend college without worrying about the fact she was undocumented.
Early Sunday evening, she discovered she was not alone in her fight to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as hundreds of people marched in the Tower District in support of the Obama administration action that has shielded about 800,000 undocumented residents from immediate deportation.
President Donald J. Trump announced earlier this month that he will not extend the program and gave Congress six months to craft legislation that will protect the so-called Dreamers.
“I just want it to be more permanent,” said Escalante, a child development student at Fresno City College.
Even though her DACA benefits – work permit, shielded from deportation, and state benefits like being able to apply for a driver’s license – are secured through 2019, she wants the certainty of her status as she continues with her education.
Yesenia Chávez Gideon was a DACA recipient who now has two jobs. She also joined the march although she gained legal status through marriage.
“I want DACA for others,” said Chávez Gideon as she waited on the corner of Olive and Palm for the march to start.
The demonstration was the latest in a series of responses to the Sept. 5 announcement by Trump, who said Dreamers had “nothing to worry about.” Last Wednesday, Democratic leaders announced they had reached an agreement with the president to support DACA without linking it to funding for a wall on the southern border.
Trump later said no agreement had been reached, but said Congress still has work to do.
The marchers used the sidewalks on both sides of Olive Avenue to walk from Palm Avenue to San Pablo Avenue and back. The majority were Latino, but there were many white supporters.
Motorists honked their horns in support.
Homemade posters used humor to get their point across in either English or Spanish.
Lawrence Montoya used his T-shirt to show his support.
“I have family who are Dreamers,” said Montoya. “I have friends and family who are working their butts off to get ahead.”
The march was noisy, but peaceful as police kept an eye on the marchers, vehicular traffice and Tower District visitors.
DACA town hall broadcast
Fresno-based Radio Bilingüe will broadcast a live, town hall meeting regarding the concerns of Dreamers who are experiencing uncertainty over President Donald J. Trump’s mixed signals about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
The forum will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20) in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Panelists featuring Dreamers will explore what elected officials are doing to protect Dreamers and others from deportation, family separation and loss of livelihood.
The forum will be broadcast live, reaching audiences across Radio Bilingüe’s network of non-commercial stations in California and the Southwest. The forum will be also streamed live and distributed via podcast at radiobilingue.org and Facebook Live.
Other actions:
▪ State Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined three other state attorney generals (Minnesota, Maryland and Maine) in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for deciding to end DACA.
“In California, we don’t just support and value them – we fight for them,” said Becerra. “And it’s important that we get this right. We will not permit Donald Trump to destroy the lives of young immigrants who make California and our country stronger.
“The court of public opinion has already spoken: the vast majority of Americans agree Dreamers should be here to stay; so now it's time to fight in every way we can – and on multiple fronts – in the court of law.”
▪ The Fresno Unified School District opened the Dream Resource Center inside Manchester Mall to help people renew their DACA applications. The center will also offer citizenship and English as a second language classes, as well as naturalization applications. The center’s telephone number is (559) 457-DACA.
