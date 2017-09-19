More Videos

Faith leaders protest outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office 0:54

Faith leaders protest outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office

Pause
See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:54

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 1:09

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like.

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:02

Big changes are underway in the Tower District

Watch rescuers save two stranded boaters off Montana de Oro 2:41

Watch rescuers save two stranded boaters off Montana de Oro

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 2:13

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 0:26

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

  • Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year

    The annual Fiestas Patrias was held Sunday to celebrate Mexico and other Latin American countries' independences. Due to construction downtown the event was held at Manchester Center, but plans are to return to downtown next year.

Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year

The annual Fiestas Patrias was held Sunday to celebrate Mexico and other Latin American countries' independences. Due to construction downtown the event was held at Manchester Center, but plans are to return to downtown next year.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Fresno

Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Viva México! David Manuel Preciado Juárez, Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno, invitó a la comunidad el miercoles (13 de septiembre) a la celebración del Aniversario de la Independencia de México con El Grito de Independencia.

It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present

Fresno

It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present

Did you know you waste four gallons of water if you leave the tap running for two minutes while brushing your teeth? Colgate’s Save Water campaign and Olympic gold medalist Michel Phelps want you to know this and how water scarcity still exists in many parts of the country. Phelps hosts "Tales of Two Minutes," a mini-documentary series that focuses on the effects of continuing drought. This clip focuses on Porterville and Tulare County. The series is available on Colgate's YouTube channel.

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

New Articles

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.

Fresno Unified School District improved P.E. curriculum

New Articles

Fresno Unified School District improved P.E. curriculum

On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions. “We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.

Breastfeeding photos project

New Articles

Breastfeeding photos project

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

New Articles

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

New Articles

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

En conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer, las mujeres indígenas mexicanas, del Medio Oriente y del Sudeste Asiático compartieron su viaje de migración durante el evento 'Mujeres Inmigrantes Voces de Solidaridad' en el Ayuntamiento de Fresno el 8 de marzo.

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Fresno

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Warning: Portions of this video are graphic. Dr. Mimi Chao, a plastic surgeon at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Ca., performs nose surgery and a cleft lip procedure on Jesús, an infant of four months belonging to Alejandrino Arias and María Dominga Quiahua. Be sure to buy a Fresno Bee Kids Day edition for $1 on March 7. All benefits go to Children's Fund at Valley Children's Hospital.

Video: Sebastián Amezcua es un pequeño héroe

New Articles

Video: Sebastián Amezcua es un pequeño héroe

A su corta edad Sebastián Amezcua se convirtió en un pequeño héroe salvándoles la vida a tres personas a través de la donación de órganos. Sebastián tenía solamente 9 años de edad cuando perdió la vida en un accidente automovilístico en el cual viajaba toda su familia un 2 de diciembre del 2007.

Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

New Articles

Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

With the backdrop of the forest at the Kings Canyon National Park, Salvadorian native Teresa Ayala became a United States citizen, a very special moment for Ayala who has lived in this county for more than half of her life. The Sept. 7 citizenship and naturalization oath ceremony at Kings Canyon National Park marked the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s 100th ceremony at national parks across the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. Ayala was among 50 people from 13 different countries including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, Italy, México and Vietnam, who became naturalized citizens.

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

New Articles

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.