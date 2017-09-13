Fresno immigration forum tackles RAISE Act, DACA

Syndicated newspaper columnist Rubén Navarrette and Sacramento public policy consultant Arnold Torres will headline ‘The Latino Paradox: Immigration Forum’ Wednesday (Sept. 13) at Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness.
The free forum will focus on the RAISE Act, a Republican-backed proposal to limit legal immigration by cutting in half the number of green cards issues annually from 1 million to 500,000.
“That leaves out most agricultural workers, and so this bill would do substantial damage to the nation’s farms, dairies, and ranches. But it’s not just because of the reduction in the number of green cards or the point system. It’s because this bill is fueled by the assumption that what we need are more high-skilled workers and that we have plenty of low-skilled workers,” said Martín Chávez, forum organizer.
Other issues that will be covered are President Donald J. Trump’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio and sanctuary cities.
The doors open at 6 p.m. for the public.
▪ On Sept. 14, Navarrette will join political operative Patti Solís-Doyle for ‘The Trumping of American Politics: What Now?’ forum at Fresno State. The event, which will be moderated by public radio journalist Joe Moore, will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Satellite Student Union.
Solís-Doyle was a senior adviser to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and campaign chief of staff to Joe Biden.
The forum is sponsored by the Institute for Leadership and Public Policy.
Fiestas Patrias en Fresno
FRESNO
Las Fiestas Patrias se llevaran acabo el domingo, 17 de septiembre desde las 11 de la mañana en el Manchester Center, esquina de Blackstone y Shields en Fresno.
Regulo Caro, Adriel Favela, Los Bondadosos, Los Humindes de Rudy Flores, el Mariachi Voces de Mi Tierra, La Nueva Banda Arrazzadora del Valle, La Sonora Mayor de Colombia y Javier Uribe estarán presentandose en las Fiestas Patrias.
Bail system reform
SACRAMENTO
Gov. Jerry Brown, Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, state Sen. Bob Hertzberg and Assemblymember Rob Bonta have committed to work on reforms to the state bail system to prioritize public safety and cost efficiency.
The agreement came last week after legislation to reform the bail system failed to pass the Legislature. The bill will be revisited early next year.
“I believe that inequities exist in California’s bail system and I look forward to working this fall on ways to reform the system in a cost-effective and fair manner, considering public safety as well as the rights of the accused,” said Brown.
Cantil-Sakauye said the current bail system “may not effectively serve its intended purpose of protecting public safety and ensuring court appearance without disproportionately impacting low-income Californians.”
The legislation attempts to address the problem when poor people can’t afford bail and remain jailed.
Military Council appointment
SACRAMENTO
Gov. Jerry Brown has appointed Asemblymember Rocky J. Chávez as chair of the Governor’s Military Council, replacing former Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher.
Chávez, a 66-year-old Republican from Oceanside, has served on the council since 2013. The former U.S. Marine served as undersecretary at the state Department of Veterans Affairs from 2009 to 2010.
Adelante Mujer conference
FRESNO
Noramay Cadena, a former engineer with the Boeing Company, will be the keynote speaker at the Adelante Mujer Conference Wednesday (Sept. 13) at the Fresno Convention Center Valdez Hall.
Cadena launched Make in LA, a venture fund, in 2015. Since then, the company has invested more than $1 million in seed-stage companies.
She co-founded the Latinas in STEM Foundation in 2013 to inspire Latinas to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
The conference, which starts with registration at 7:30 a.m., will feature various workshops.
Details: Josie Reyes at (559) 480-8483.
Citizenship workshop
FRESNO
Mi Familia Vota will hold a citizenship workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) at the Fresno EOC Sanctuary, 2336 Calaveras St.
The workshop is free.
Details: (559) 736-8648.
Chile Verde Golf Classic
VISALIA
The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is having its annual Chile Verde Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Valley Oak Golf Course, 1800 S. Plaza St. in Visalia.
Registrations are now open. Regular price are: $125 per player or $500 per team.
Details: Contact TKHCC at (559) 734-6020
Tulare County History Revisited
VISALIA
Tulare County History Revisited: 1970-1980 will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at College of the Sequioas, Ponderosa Room 19 at 915 S. Mooney Blvd.
The event will provide information about the history of Latinos in public safety, education and the military. There will be music, art, dance and a free lunch.
Details: Roberto Bustos at (559) 802-7366.
West Hills board trustee appointed
FIREBAUGH
Firebaugh Police Chief Salvador Raygoza has been appointed to the West Hills Community College Board of Trustees, filling a vacancy left with the retirement of trustee Jack Minnite.
Raygoza will finish Minnite’s term, which expires November 2018. The trustee area includes Firebaugh and Mendota area.
“Giving back is a big part of my philosophy and I believe in working with other board members and staff toward the common goal of better educational opportunities and facilities for West Hills College students,” said Raygoza.
He has served as executive director of the Firebaugh Police Activities League, board member of Firebaugh Committee of Police Personnel, PAL Soccer League coordinator, City of Firebaugh festival planning committee volunteer and as a Fresno Police Officer’s Association member.
Vidak mobile office
Members of state Sen. Andy Vidak’s office will hold mobile district office hours in the following areas:
Terra Bella: Carl Smith Middle School Library, 23825 Avenue 92, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 14.
Parlier: Parlier Cold Storage, 13908 E. Parlier Ave., 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Sept. 20.
Dinuba: Raisin Harvest Festival at Rose Ann Vuich Park, 855 E. El Monte Way, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 23
Woodlake: Woodlake High School, 400 W. Whitney Ave., 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 26.
Senate District 14 residents can get help for state-specific issues like unemployment benefits, licensing, MediCal, and worker’s compensation.
Obtenga su diploma en español
MODESTO
Adultos que hablan español como su idioma principal tienen la oportunidad de obtener su diploma de preparatoria en español, gracias a LearningQuest.
La organización enseña a los adultos cómo pasar el examen necesario para un diploma a través de un programa ofrecido por las tardes en el Centro de Aprendizaje en el centro de Modesto.
Hay dos niveles de instrucción. Uno que se mueve a un ritmo más rápido para los adultos que tienen un conocimiento de lectura y matemáticas a nivel de escuela preparatoria. Los adultos que tienen menos educación escolar también pueden asistir y moverse a un ritmo más lento a través de la materia.
Las clases son gratuitas y se ofrecen de lunes a jueves de las 5 p.m. hasta las 8 p.m. con horas adicionales de tutoría también disponibles. Cada nivel se reúne dos veces por semana o un total de seis horas por semana.
Detalles: (209) 548- 9266.
Family Day At the Park 2017
STOCKTON
The Stockton Record’s 20th annual Family Day at the Park, a literacy event held at University Park, will feature more than 70 booths with learning and literacy projects for children.
The free event will include a performance by children’s artist Bari Koral.
There will be live music, face painting, clows and a mascot parade at 9:30 a.m.
The event at the park on the corner of Magnolia and California Street will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Lodi Grape Festival
LODI
The 80th edition of the Lodi Grape Festival opens its four-day run at 4 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 14) at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E. Lockeford.
The festival runs through Sunday and features musical acts, food and other entertainment.
The grounds will be open until 11 p.m. on Thursday, noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Featured musical groups include WAR on Sept. 16 and Banda El Coronel on Sept. 17.
Also scheduled to perform are Sacramento-based Los Juárez (5:30 p.m. on Sunday); Latin Magic (6 p.m. on Sunday); and, 4to Prestigio (7 p.m. on Sunday).
Tickets: $10 adults, $6 children 6 to 12, free for children 5 and younger.
Carnival wristbands are $28.
Details: www.grapefestival.com
English-language program
NEW YORK
Univisión Communications has partnered with Rosetta Stone to launch ‘Univisión Aprender con Rosetta Stone,’ a program designed to help Latinos gain English-language proficiency.
“English-language skills are critical to unlocking higher levels of education and career advancement, in addition to navigating basic systems and services from healthcare to education and beyond. With the launch of Univision Aprender con Rosetta Stone, we hope to give our community the tools they need to achieve their goals,” said Rick Alessandri of Univisión Communications.
Subscription options start at $79 for three months on Google Play and iOS app stores.
