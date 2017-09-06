México to Trump: We won’t negotiate in the social media

Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray has emphasized that his country will not negotiate “NAFTA or any other issue in the bilateral relationship” in the media or on the social networks, adding that he is committed to “serious” negotiations via the “established process.”
Videgaray made his remarks concerning the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement – which US President Donald Trump has insisted must be renegotiated – after emerging from his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department
The Mexican official said that he agreed with Tillerson “to continue with the NAFTA negotiations, which have a structured and established procedure,” adding that Mexico will do so with a “serious” point of view.
Videgaray took the opportunity to reply to recent comments by Trump that he might pull the U.S. out of NAFTA, the terms of which Washington is presently renegotiating with Canada and México, and to the president’s insistence that the US southern neighbor pay for the controversial border wall he has virtually staked his political reputation upon.
“We don’t believe it would be the correct route, or a viable route, to rescind the treaty just as we’re in a process of renegotiation,” said Videgaray, adding that the Mexican government’s approach will always be respectful, constructive and designed to safeguard its own national interests.
In response to reporters’ questions about whether Mexico would continue to negotiate on NAFTA if Trump unilaterally rescinded the agreement, Videgaray reportedly responded, “No,” adding that “renegotiation is not a simple process, on the contrary, it’s a complex process.”
Trump had said at a White House press conference on Monday that “One way or the other México will pay for the wall,” adding that although the wall might initially be paid for by the U.S., “ultimately” México will wind up footing the bill.
Trump made his remarks on México despite the fact that the governments of the two countries had agreed not to bring up the matter again in public after a diplomatic crisis erupted on the subject that led to the cancellation of a visit to Washington by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
Trump has called NAFTA, implemented in 1994, a “disaster” for the US economy, blaming the treaty for leading to the transfer of thousands of jobs from the US to Mexico.
Federal court blocks SB 4 in Texas
U.S. District Judge Orlando García temporarily blocked implementation of key provisions of the SB 4 law in Texas last week, saying the law would “erode public trust” and “make many communities and neighborhoods less safe.”
The law, which was passed by the Texas state legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, would have required law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration officials and inquire about the residency status of people they come into.
Numerous Latino organizations, including the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO), welcomed the decision.
“Enforcement of the SB 4 law would have a chilling effect throughout the state, resulting in a climate that runs contrary to the ideals the Lone Star State strives to uphold and creating a culture of fear and mistrust that would pit Texans against Texans,” said NALEO leadership in a statement.
“This kind of dangerous and draconian law is simply unacceptable to the majority of Texas and Americans, and it has no place in a just and modern society.”
$1.1 million for at-risk youth program
FRESNO
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded a three-year, $1.1 million grant to the Fresno EOC Local Conservation Corps/YouthBuild Fresno for a pre-apprenticeship training program
The funds will provide career training to 66 area residents between 18 and 24 years of age.
“Not only will these young adults receive resources and training they need to pursue a career, YouthBuild Fresno will partner with Self-Help Enterprises (SHE) to build homes and sustain communities for those less fortunate,” said Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford.
The training will include for sterile processing technician, which provides doctors and other health professionals with sterile equipment to ensure patient safety.
Taller Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor
FRESNO
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ tiene una nueva ubicación y ahora está disponible en el Centro Médico Kaiser Permanente, 7300 N. Fresno St.
Las mujeres que se someten a tratamiento contra el cáncer están invitadas a aprender a combatir los efectos secundarios relacionados con el tratamiento en una sesión gratuita.
Las próximas sesiones en español se llevarán a cabo el 11 de septiembre y 13 de noviembre de 10 a.m a las 12 p.m. Las fechas son en día lunes.
Los participantes deberán inscribirse por lo menos 3 días antes llamando al (800) 227-2345.
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ es una colaboración a nivel nacional de la Sociedad Americana del Cáncer, la Asociación de Belleza Profesional y la Fundación del Consejo de Productos de Cuidado Personal.
Bodybuilding Central California Championships
FRESNO
Bodybuilders from throughout the Valley are scheduled to compete in the 2017 Central California Championships Saturday (Sept. 9) at the Saroyan Theatre.
The NPC event will include competition in bikini, figure, women’s physique, men’s bodybuilding, men’s classic physique, and, men’s physique. Categories will be in open, novice and age.
Pre-judging will take place at 10 a.m., and the finals will start at 6 p.m.
Details: www.musclesportproductions.com
Steins & Vines fundraiser
MADERA
The community is invited to attend the inaugural Saint Agnes Men’s Club Steins & Vines tasting event to sample some of the region’s wines, hand-crafted beer and gourmet food from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. at D&D Ranch, 38384 Ave 12 in Madera.
The event includes selections from local breweries and wineries and music.
Tickets are $75. Proceeds benefitting Saint Agnes Medical Center’s patient care programs and services.
Details: (559) 450-2040.
Highway memorial to fallen soldier
SACRAMENTO
A resolution to name a portion of State Route 43 that runs through Shafter after U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Barraza was signed into law.
The effort by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, honors a soldier who served three tours in Iraq and three tours in Afghanistan.
“Staff Sgt. Ricardo Barraza was a brave and selfless soldier who sacrificed his life in defense of our nation, and he will forever be remembered as a hero,” said Salas. “My heart and prayers are with his family and loved ones for the unthinkable loss that they suffered and continue to endure today. I am humbled and proud to honor Staff Sgt. Barraza’s memory.”
Barraza, a squad leader in the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, was killed by small-arms fire March 18, 2006 in Ramadi, Iraq. He was 24. Barraza was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal.
“The response from the Shafter and Ranger community was overwhelming,” said his mother, Nina Barraza. “The naming of Hwy 43 in honor of my son is not just for the Barraza family, it is for the entire Shafter community. There is nothing more we could do to memorialize the sacrifice my son made. I am beyond proud
of him. This highway dedication will last for generations to come and I hope that they never forget those who lost their lives for our country.”
La oficina del DMV en Manteca cierra temporalmente
MANTECA
El Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados de California (DMV) informa a sus clientes que la oficina del DMV en Manteca, 955 Davis St., cerrará temporalmente para realizar un proyecto de renovación a sus instalaciones el miércoles (6 de septiembre) a partir del mediodía.
Las mejoras incluyen una serie de obras de renovación y mantenimiento para reparar los azulejos y reemplazar la alfombra, pintar el interior y el exterior del edificio, instalar una nueva ventanilla para recibir a los clientes y mejorar el acceso público a la instalación, al igual que mejorar el estacionamiento.
La oficina del DMV en Manteca reabrirá sus puertas el 9 de octubre a las 8 a.m.
El DMV recomienda a sus clientes usar los servicios disponibles por internet en www.dmv.ca.gov ya que les puede ahorrar un viaje a una oficina. Entre las opciones disponibles se incluye la renovación de matrículas y de licencias de conducir, notificaciones de cambio de domicilio, solicitud de su expediente de manejo, y la concertación de citas.
Los clientes que requieran servicios en persona serán dirigidos y atendidos en las siguientes oficinas cercanas durante el cierre temporal:
▪ Stockton 55 South Lincoln Street, 13 millas
▪ Tracy 2785 Auto Plaza Drive, 15 millas
▪ Modesto 124 Burney Street, 20 millas
▪ Lodi 1222 Pixley Parkway, 24 millas
