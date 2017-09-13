ABC’s of your Health: State confirms three human deaths from West Nile virus

Three deaths caused by the West Nile virus in the state were confirmed this month by the California Department of Public Health.
“West Nile virus can cause a deadly infection in humans, and the elderly are particularly susceptible,” said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH Director and State Health Officer in an statement released on Sept. 1.
The deceased were residents of Kern, Los Ángeles and San Bernardino counties, however CDPH was unable to provide additional patient details including demographic information and the name of hospital providing care to protect confidentiality.
West Nile Virus activity has been detected in Sacramento, San Joaquín, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
As of Sept. 7, West Nile virus activity has been detected in 36 counties in the state. The CDPH has reported 87 human cases of the virus from 13 counties this year. Ten of those cases were in Kern County, six in Stanislaus County; three in San Joaquín and Tulare counties; and one in Fresno, Sacramento and Kings counties.
Additionally, 264 dead birds from 30 counties have tested positive in 2017; and, 2,545 mosquito samples from 24 counties have also tested positive for virus.
The numbers of West Nile virus-positive dead birds and mosquito samples are below those at this same time last year, but the number of positive mosquito samples exceeds the state’s most recent five-year average, said officials.
West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. The risk of serious illness to most people is low. However, some individuals – less than one percent – can develop serious neurologic illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.
People 50 years of age and older and individuals with diabetes or hypertension have a higher chance of getting sick, and are more likely to develop complications.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes and contracting WNV, Valley residents are urged to take the following precautions by practicing the ‘Three Ds’:
▪ DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.
▪ DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
▪ DRAIN – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
