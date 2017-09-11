Tulare Fair brings lots of entertainment including ‘Gran Jaripeo’

The 2017 Tulare County Fair is just around the corner and will bring lots of entertainment to Valley families including a ‘Gran Jaripeo’ on the last day of the fair.
This year the fair features five nights, from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, of concerts, free with gate admission.
The fair will be kicking off with Night Ranger, and followed by RaeLynn on Thursday, The Ohio Players on Friday, Queen Nation on Saturday and Tower of Power on Sunday, said Pamela Fyock, CEO for the Tulare County Fair.
Fyock said Sunday night at the grand stands will include El Gran Jaripeo con celebrate Hispanic night.
“Last year we had 117,600 people,” said Fyock of 2016 fair attendance.
She said that if the weather cooperates, this year they are expecting to have “close to 125,000” people attending this year.
The Tulare County Fair also offers a week of entertainment for the family, all included in the price of gate admission, including jugglers and drummers, educational activities for children, live local entertainment, an exotic animal display and petting zoo, Cap’N Jack’s Spareribs, a traditional big-top circus, puppet shows, a ventriloquist, racing pigs and more.
“It’s a very family friendly fair,” she said.
Fyock said families can save $10 on carnival wristbands if they purchase them before the fair starts.
The price before Sept. 12 for the wristbands is $20 and they can be purchased at the Fair office or at their local Walgreens. All day carnival wristbands during the Fair week cost $30, she said.
A FastPass upgrade is available for $15, allowing wristband-holders to go to the front of the line for all carnival rides.
Fairgoers can also compete in the corn dog-eating contest or the pie-eating contest, or apply to perform on one of the community stages during the Fair.
Discount ticket packages are now available online at tcfair.org. Carnival wristbands offer a one-day, all-access pass on midway rides.
The fair will also include three nights of ticketed motorsports events – roaring trucks and tractors – dedicated to the Diesel Doctor Jack Mendoca, who died on the day of the Destruction Derby in 2016. The events include an ATV and tractor pull on Thursday, Sept. 14; a monster truck show on Friday, Sept. 15; and the Demolition Derby on Saturday, Sept. 16.
According to Fyock, the Tulare County Fair Foundation will host a rodeo on Saturday (Sept. 9) to raise funds for improvements to the fairgrounds. The CCPRA-sanctioned rodeo will feature top professional cowboys from California and beyond.
“This is the last major rodeo before CCPRA finals, so we attract professional contestants from all over,” said Fyock.
Gates open at 6 p.m.; the rodeo begins at 7 p.m. VIP seats are available, offering preferred seating and dinner. Proceeds of the rodeo will help support general improvements to the fairgrounds, as well as lights, fans and wash racks in the livestock area.
“It’s a great event,” she said.
Details: www.tcfair.org or (559) 686-4707.
TULARE COUNTY FAIR 2017
- Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, Sept. 13-17
- Location: 620 South K Street, Tulare. From Highway 99 (Bardsley off ramp west to K Street and turn right)
- Fair hours: Open daily at 11 a.m.
- Carnival hours: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight
- Admission: $9 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under admitted free of charge. $5 per person before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Family Value Day, Sept. 14. On-line offer only.
- Parking: Parking lots are located around the perimeter of the fairgrounds. $6 per car (or $5 pre-sale online). Season passes available for $25 online ($30 after Sept. 4).
