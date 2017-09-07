Madera District Fair concerts will be free with gate admission

Madera District Fair CEO Tom Mitchell hopes the free entry to see such names like Eddie Money and Conjunto Primavera will keep the small-town fair spirit vibrant.
Country music entertainer Gary Allen opens the four-day fair on Sept. 7. Kool and the Gang, Eddie Money and a double-header of Mexican music from Banda Carnaval and Conjunto Primavera close on Sunday night.
“ Madera Fair’s success and small town feel is largely due to the community’s response and involvement. This year’s theme “Your Fair since 1937” is the compass for developing the best fair yet and all for the community,” said events coordinator Barbara Leach.
“Our new concert change to an all free festival venue is simply to bring to the community even more at the Fair they love so much with no compromise to the quality of entertainment.”
Organizers hope the fair attendance will surpass last year’s number of 55,000 throughout the run. The Madera Police Department, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and the Madera County Probation Department will oversee the security.
““The Madera Fair is a safe and family friendly environment, it is the standard by which we develop the whole fair. We want families to enjoy every aspect of the fair and make Madera Fair an annual tradition,” added chief executive officer for the fair, Tom Mitchell.
“This year’s progressive change to an all free festival venue to our concert series is meant to serve our community in a greater measure. Madera Fair is so full of quality entertainment and activities, food and fun our guests will likely return for multiple nights.”
On Thursday, Sept. 7, kids 12-and-under seniors 62-and-over receive free admission to the fair. Regular admission is $10 for adults. Visitors are encouraged to visit maderafair.com to see special ticket pricing.
Information: 1850 West Cleveland Ave. Madera, CA 93637 and telephone: 559-674-8511.
Madera Fair Concert Series
Sept. 7
Gary Allan at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8
Kool and the Gang at 8 p.m.
Sept. 9
Eddie Money at 8 p.m.
Sept. 10
Banda Carnaval and Conjunto Primavera at 7:30 p.m.
Comments