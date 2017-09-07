ABC of your Health: Valley hospital recognized for organ, eye, and tissue donor registration efforts

Saint Agnes Medical Center is among a group of hospitals nationwide to receive Gold Status Recognition for promoting enrollment in the California Organ and Tissue Donor Registry as a part of a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
As of Aug. 31, the total registrants in the California's donor registry was 14,069,242.
Since 2011, the HRSA Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign has added more than 400,000 donor enrollments to state registries nationwide.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leading hospital in providing education to the community about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation,” says Kim Meeker, Saint Agnes Chief Nursing Officer in an statement. “We are grateful for our collaborative partnership with Donor Network West that allows us to save and heal lives beyond the walls of our Medical Center.”
Donor Network West is federally-designated organ and tissue donation procurement organization.
According to hospital officials, Saint Agnes reached the gold level by conducting multiple awareness and registry campaigns to educate Saint Agnes staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donors.
Those events and campaigns, which were held throughout the past year, led to dozens of individuals adding their name to the donor registry in California. To register as an organ donor, visit www.donatelifecalifornia.org/saintagnes.
Here are a few fast facts about organ donations from the Donate Life California Donor Registry website.
▪ One person can save eight lives and enhance 75 others through organ, eye and tissue donation.
▪ More than 120,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, nearly 22,000 live in California. An organ transplant is their only remaining medical option.
▪ On average, 150 people are added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list each day—one every 10 minutes.
▪ Sadly, an average of 22 patients die every day while waiting, simply because the organ they needed was not donated in time.
▪ It is against federal law to sell organs and tissues.
▪ When you are admitted to the hospital the number one priority is to save your life. Two doctors not involved in organ and tissue donation must declare you brain dead before organ and tissue donation can be considered.
▪ Organs are allocated according to medical need, blood and tissue type, height and weight. Celebrity status and wealth are not considered.
▪ Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up on the Donate Life California Registry at the DMV (must be at least 13 years of age to sign up online.) Families of registered donors under the age of 18 must still consent to donation before it can be carried out.
▪ You can sign up by checking “YES!” at the DMV when applying for or renewing your driver license or ID.
▪ Anyone can become a potential organ donor regardless of age, ethnicity or medical history.
▪ All major religions support or permit organ, eye and tissue donation.
▪ An open casket funeral is possible for organ, eye and tissue donors. The body is treated with dignity, care and respect throughout the entire donation process.
▪ There is no cost to the donor or their family.
▪ Approximately 81 organ transplants take place every day in the United States, that’s more than 29,000 people who begin new lives a year!
▪ A living donor can provide a kidney or a portion of their liver, lung, pancreas or intestine to someone in need.
▪ More than one-third of all deceased donors are age 50 or older, and nearly 10% are age 65 or older.
▪ More than 1 million tissue transplants are performed each year and the surgical need for tissue has been steadily rising. Corneal transplants, meanwhile, restore sight to 50,000 people each year.
If you want more information about organ donor registration visit: https://register.donatelifecalifornia.org/register/
