DACA supporters refuse to give up after Trump rescinds program

Community members and many organizations that advocate for immigrant rights expressed their disenchantment and opposition to Tuesday’s decision by the White House to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which has protected 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.
“DACA is a program that has benefited some 800,000 people in this county, many of them in California, many of them here in the Central Valley,” said Jesús Martínez, chair of the Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative.
Martínez said many of the conference partners not only advocated but had played a very important role in organizing application workshops throughout the Central Valley to assist people who have been eligible to apply for DACA.
“These aren’t just advocates, this are people who have been in the trenches serving immigrant families here in Fresno and the Central Valley as a whole,” Martínez said.
Allison Davenport, an attorney with Immigrant Legal Resource Center, wanted to make sure that those who will be affected by the termination of the DACA program have the right information on hand.
Davenport has been assisting DACA recipients in the Central Valley.
“This is a day we did not want to see happen,” Davenport said. “I think we are all feeling a lot of emotions, anger, sadness, frustration, exasperation, but we are also feeling determined and with a renew sense of commitment to support the immigrant community during this time.”
Davenport gave a quick overview of what the new order says and what might it means for DACA recipients and those who were interested in applying for DACA as well as basic tips of what the community can do now.
“The first thing I want to say and maybe the most important, people who have DACA, who have an approved DACA case and work permit, they are still protected from deportation and they are still have a valid work permit and are able to work legally in the United States until that work permit and DACA approval expires,” Davenport said.
Davenport said the biggest change they are seeing right now is that the DACA program will be phased out over time, meaning that as of Sept. 5, no new applications will be accepted for DACA.
“There will be no new people enrolled in the DACA program,” she said, “But if you have applied for DACA for the first time, anytime over the last several months, if your application is pending today, Sept. 5 it will processed normally.”
“We really want people to continue to go with their appointments with immigration and allow the normal processing of their cases,” she said.
Davenport also said that those who have DACA and have applied to renew their DACA, those cases will be processed normally as well and they will get a decision from CIS.
Another big change, according to Davenport, is that no renewal applications would be allowed after Oct. 5, the last day people can apply to renew their DACA status.
However, Davenport said that only renewals that would be accepted are for those whose DACA status would expires anytime between now and March 5.
“In the next six month window, people have to apply by Oct. 5 to renew their DACA status,” Davenport said. “That means DACA would be completely phased out over the next two and a half years. Assuming some people are approved for renewal of a two year period in March.”
Davenport said DACA had many benefits, not only for the individual who received it but the economy, to the community.
“Even when today is a major set back for the community, it also refocused us on what the original intent of DACA was,” Davenport said, adding that when former President Obama announced the DACA program in 2012 it was meant as a temporary measure to protect dreamers while Congress passes legislation to provide them with permanent status.
“So we all need to refocus on that vision of Dreamers having permanent lawful status and ultimately U.S. citizenship in United States,” Davenport said.
Davenport said they plan to provide information on the ongoing basis about their rights, about how this change will be implemented to keep people up-to-date through the media, and organizations present at the event but also encourage people who will be affected by the termination of DACA that they go get help from a qualified legal service provider soon, so they understand their rights and options.
“We want to be sure people don’t become victims of fraud,” said Davenport, stressing that people should not get assistance from someone who is not qualified to provide immigration legal services assistance.
Davenport reiterated that people with DACA are still protected, and those whose DACA will expire within six month to apply for renewal before Oct. 5 deadline, and reminded that no new cases will be accepted and but cases will be allow to naturally expired.
