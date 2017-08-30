New American citizens in the Valley came from 40 different countries

From Argentina to Cambodia to Fiji to Portugal to Yemen, 652 valley residents pledged allegiance to the United States last week during the monthly naturalization ceremony at Valdez Hall.
Among those immigrants from 40 counties – including Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Laos, México, Nigeria, Panamá, Perú, Romania, Ukraine and Vietnam – was 38-year-old Nanci Kassas from El Rosario, Argentina. The Bakersfield resident has been in the U.S. for 17 years.
For Kassas, who came to the naturalization ceremony with her two children, said becoming a citizen was “like a mission accomplished.”
In regard to the RAISE Act, which seeks to cut in half the number of legal immigration into the country and would establish a skills-based immigration points system, given preference to those with higher education degrees or those who have assets, Kassas said it wouldn’t be a good approach.
Kassas, who has a higher education degree from her country, said that even though it would be great that all immigrants had higher education degrees, she doesn’t agree those who don’t fill that requirement should be denied entry because they lack a higher education degree.
Like Kassas, Ana Yepez, who is from Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, raised her right hand to pledge allegiance and became a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Yepez, a 37-year-old who lives in Turlock, feels relieved now that she is a U.S. citizen, especially with the current political climate in the country.
“I can be with my children,” Yepez said. “With deportations; you don’t know what can change in your life.”
Yepez agree that there is a need for immigration reform, but doesn’t believe the RAISE Act is the right solution.
She said there are many immigrants who don’t have the opportunity to get a master’s degree or a college degree in their home country but they can make good contributions to the U.S. if given an opportunity to come here.
“That would make their situation a little harder,” Yepez said of the immigration proposal supported by President Donald Trump.
Mexican immigrant Tania Zavalza felt very happy to become a U.S. citizen.
Zavalza, a 26-year-old Turlock resident, has been living in this country since she was a baby.
“All my life I’ve been here,” said Zavalza who from Ayutla, Jalisco, México.
Mi Familia Vota state director Samuel Molina, the keynote speaker, stressed the privilege and responsiblity of voting.
“I want to discuss voting because is a very important issue and it continues to be something that we as citizens have to fight for,” Molina said. “With new laws in other states that try to suppress voting, whether is new voter ID laws, or trying to deny people proper interpreters, voting is a sacred right but is one of those issues that we need to continue to fight for.”
For Atwater resident Delia Santiago, the naturalization ceremony was the ending of a chapter for her and her husband, who also became a U.S. citizen the same day.
Santiago, 54, who is from Zacatecas, México, has been living in this country for 34 years.
“I feel more confident already. It feels better,” Santiago said of becoming a naturalized citizen.
Santiago didn’t want to comment on the RAISE Act.
“In those things of laws, I can not comment,” she said.
Bakersfield resident Hugo Shilquigua was one of the two immigrants from Ecuador who became a U.S. citizen during the Fresno ceremony.
Shilquigua, who is from Quito, said becoming a U.S citizen was “a very big emotion. I’ve been waiting for it for many years since I’ve been living here.”
“What can I say, it is a very great and very beautiful emotion to be part of this country, which is now my country,” Shilquigua said.
Where are they from
1. México, 450; 2. India 60; 3. Philippines 24; 4. El Salvador 14; 5. Guatemala 12; 6. Thailand 9; 7. Iran 8; 8. Laos 7; 9. Cambodia and China 5 each; Also: Argentina 1; Chile 1; Colombia 3; Costa Rica 1; Ecuador 2; Honduras 3; Panamá 1; and, Perú 4.
