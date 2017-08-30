ABC of your Health: Is universal health care in the future for California?

With the uncertainty of the Affordable Care Act at the federal level, would universal health care be the future for California?
The answer to the questions might be yes as Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón, D-Lakewood, announced on Aug. 24 that Dr. Joaquin Arámbula, D-Fresno and Dr. Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, the chairs of the Assembly Select Committee on Health Care Delivery Systems and Universal Coverage, will be holding ongoing hearings to develop plans for achieving universal health care in California.
Rendón said the hearing will begin in the legislative interim.
“The fight to protect the Affordable Care Act helped galvanize the principle that health care is a basic right,” Rendón said in an statement. “There are several different approaches being proposed, including Medicare for all, single payer, hybrid systems and ACA expansion.
“I have called for these hearings to determine what approach best gets us there – what gets us to ‘yes’ when it comes to health care for all,” Rendón said.
According to Rendón, the hearings would not simply go back over information covered in the past, but will provide a new opportunity to determine the best and quickest path forward toward universal health care in the state.
The committee will also take a look at how to overcome potential federal and constitutional obstacles, as well as how to ensure delivery of care, and examining funding mechanisms.
“It’s not a question of debating whether we move toward health care for all – it’s a matter of choosing how best and how soon,” Rendón added. “The committee’s work will help fill the void of due diligence that should have been done on SB 562 or any universal health care bill that so profoundly affects so many Californians.”
Rendón said he is confident “the committee will begin the heavy lifting needed to advance serious proposals for health care for all.”
Rendón’s announcement last week was welcomed by different health advocates groups in the state.
“Under the Affordable Care Act, California has made huge progress on the path to universal coverage, and we are glad the Assembly is recommitting to that goal,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, the state wide health consumer advocacy coalition. “While we must remain vigilant about continued Congressional efforts to repeal the ACA, cut and cap Medicaid, and otherwise decimate our health system, California must also must move forward on the goal of health care for all. Our system is stronger and works best when everyone is included and receives primary and preventative care, rather than more expensive episodic and emergency care.
“SEIU members strongly support moving California to universal healthcare, and think that Speaker Rendon’s thoughtful effort to create a Select Committee is an important next step,” said Laphonza Butler, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California. “Securing quality, accessible, affordable healthcare is one of the most urgent human rights issues of our time, and California is in a position to lead if we take this issue on with the seriousness and collaboration it requires. Moving from our current health care system to a new way of financing and delivering universal care is an enormous job, and Californians deserve for it to be done right.”
“We look forward to participating in an open, inclusive, and deliberative process. Meanwhile, we won’t take our eye off the ball of fighting federal attacks on healthcare for all of us, but in particular for those who rely on Medi-Cal: seniors, children, working families, and people with disabilities.”
The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals also spoke in support of Speaker Rendon’s efforts to deliver universal healthcare to Californians.
“We stand with Speaker Rendón and are committed to partnering together to help achieve this goal. It has always been UNAC/UHCP’s goal to achieve health care coverage for all, and we are in a unique position to close the 9 percent uninsured gap in California,” said Denise Duncan, RN, president of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) which represents over 28,000 registered nurses and other health care professionals in California including optometrists; pharmacists; physical, occupational and speech therapists; case managers; nurse midwives; social workers; clinical lab scientists; physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
“We have the momentum and right leadership to get this done and we are happy California is continuing to lead against President Trump’s efforts to dismantle our health care system,” Duncan said.
“We look forward to working with the committee to explore the routes we can take as a state to cover all Californians and control health care costs,” Wright said.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments