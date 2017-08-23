Summer program provides students with hands-on experience in the medical field

HANFORD
High school and college students from across the Central Valley graduated from Adventist Health’s Discover Healthcare program early this month.
According to Amanda Jáurigui, marketing & communications specialist for Adventist Health, 110 students were accepted into the eight-week program this summer, compared to 80 students in 2016.
Isabella Hernández Healy is one of the college students who took part of the program this summer.
Healy, of Hanford, studies biology at Reedley College.
“I am interested in lab work. I know they have a really good radiology department,” said Healy, whose husband work at the Adventist Health’s Emergency Room in Hanford and told her about the program. “I am actually on planning on applying for a radiology tech program this next year so I wanted to get exposure to that and see what the job and all aspects look like.”
As far as what she wanted to get out of the program, the 24-year-old college student said “mostly exposure. Just being able to be here in this environment has been so beneficial.”
Thanks to the summer program, Healy was able to walk through radiology department and see how some aspects work first hand.
Also learning about the different jobs in other areas of the medical field has made Healy consider pursuing other options in the future like becoming an EMT instead of radiologist or radiologist tech.
“I really liked the ER. I got to volunteer in there and just helped out, and just being there, I knew I rally really like it,” said Healy, who is a sophomore in college. “The pace, the environment, the people, it’s really special.”
Healy also volunteered in physical therapy and learned what it takes to work with patients.
The Discover Healthcare program has seen an increasing number of students taking part of the program every year since the program was launched in June 2014 at one site with only 60 students, Jáurigui said.
Students must be entering junior or senior year of high school, or freshman or sophomore year of college to participate in the program.
The program, which started on June 13, provided students with hands-on experience in the medical field.
The students also got to volunteer in Adventist Health medical centers in Hanford, Selma and Reedley, as well as other departments that were of interest to them.
Students took workshops about different specialties in the medical field, such as a visit to the Adventist Health Spine and Pain Center and learn about anesthesia and pain management from Dr. Michael Brook who spoke to the students.
“The program is really supportive. They are there for you and they want you to succeed,” she said.
The students, who were from the cities of Corcoran, Hanford, Armona, Lemoore, NAS Lemoore, Riverdale, Visalia, Kingsburg, Selma, Reedley, Orange Cove, Parlier, Dinuba, Orosi, Sanger, Cuttler, and Clovis graduated on Aug. 2.
Healy’s favorite part of the program was “the interaction between myself, and the doctors, medical staff. Everybody is really positive and so helpful. It’s like a wealth of knowledge just right in front of you.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Adventist Health’s Discover Healthcare program
More information about the program and other volunteer opportunities call Volunteer Services at (559) 537-2740, by email at CVNVolunteers@ah.org or website at www.AHCVNVolunteers.com.
