MAP program now offers services in rural communities in Fresno County

A program that serves as a “front door” to a variety of services ranging from suicide prevention to living assistance has expanded into rural communities like Selma and Orange Cove.
The Multi-Agency Access Program (MAP) links services between the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health with Kings View Behavioral Health Systems, Centro La Familia Advocacy Services Family Support Center, and the Poverello House.
“We are celebrating an incredible collaboration across the country,” said León Hoover, of Kings View.
The program links people to rehabilitation, physical health, community resources, behavioral health and mental health services.
Hoover said the expansion of the MAP program will provide “linkages” that people living in rural communities may not easily have access due to different factors such as transportation.
“We started 10 years ago,” said Lynne Ashbeck, with Valley Children’s Healthcare, about the creation of MAP Point. “We all knew that collectively the impact would be greater.”
MAP was established in late 2011 through a collaborative of a wide cross-section of community stakeholders including the Superior Court judge responsible for the behavioral health court, the Fresno State president, the Fresno police chief, and the Fresno County Sheriff, along with hospital executives and leaders of business, community- and faith-based organizations.
The program will have rural MAP locations in Selma, Orange Cove, Mendota, Huron, and Kerman.
At MAP Point, a navigator would use a screening questionnaire to find out if people have mental health, physical health, substance use disorders, housing, transportation, food insecurity and social services needs.
The navigator will then develop a plan to get help and will assist in linking people to those services from helping people sign up for Medi-Cal, to complete a housing application or help to transport them to a mental health appointment.
Preston Prince, with Fresno Housing, said this approach works for the individuals in need of assistance.
“People are engaged,” Prince said, adding that instead of navigators telling people where to go, they work with them.
Current MAP locations in urban Fresno can be found at the Poverello House at 412 F Street; Centro La Familia Advocacy Services at 302 Fresno Street; and, the Deran Koligian Ambulatory Care Center at Community Regional Medical Center.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
MAP Point
Do you need help?
Call (559) 512-6777 or visit www.fresnomap.org
MAP’s location in Selma - 2045 Grant Street, Selma.
Comments