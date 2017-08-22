Billionaire pushes clean water bill to benefit Valley residents

Juventino González lives in the tiny Fresno County community of Lanare, whose median family income is $28,056, far less than half the state’s $64,500 figure.
In fact, 79 percent of its 589 residents live below the poverty rate.
Tom Steyer is a billionaire who amassed his fortune as the founder of Farallon Capital, which manages $20 billion in capital for institutions and rich folks.
Forbes magazine estimates his 2017 net worth at $1.61 billion.
Last week, the billionaire paid attention to the words of González and other rural community members who asked for his support to make clean water in underserved communities in the Central Valley a priority.
“I came down here to make sure that I understood what was going on, to learn from the people who live here and live this issue, particularly because there is a bill that Sen. (Bill) Monning is leading to try to get money to support safe drinking water,” said Steyer of his visit at the offices of the Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability.
Monning’s SB 623 would establish the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund in the state Treasury and provide that moneys in the fund are continuously appropriated to the office.
The bill aims “to ensure that the right of every Californian to sufficient clean, safe, affordable, and accessible water adequate for human consumption, cooking, and sanitary purposes is met, it is in the interest of the State of California to identify water quality threats in the state’s drinking water supply, to the extent feasible, whether those supplies serve a public water system, state small water system, or an individual domestic well.”
González has lived in Lanare ever since he emigrated from México approximately 48 years ago.
For the past 13 years, the 82-year-old has been an advocate for Lanare, traveling in many occasions to Sacramento as well as other parts of the country being a ‘voice for my community” and to let people know about the “problems we have.”
And González was one of Lanare’s voices on Aug. 15 as he shared with Steyer the water problems his community has been facing for many years without a permanent solution from local government or the state.
Meeting with Steyer was “a very special moment” for González, who added that “while I am alive, I am willing to support proposals for the whole Valley.”
The meeting was organized by Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, Community Water Center and NextGen America. Steyer established NextGen America.
Steyer said he wasn’t surprise with the stories shared by Valley residents about not having drinking water.
“It didn’t surprise me because I knew it, but it always disturbs me because it seems so unjust,” he said adding that clean water is the number one basic necessity of life. “If you can’t drink safe water you really can’t live.”
Steyer said it is not only important to get the facts about the problems the Valley face without a good source of clean safe water but “to talk to people directly so you understand those are human beings living this every single day with their families.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments