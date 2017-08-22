Fresno banks its future on reviving Fulton Street

Isela Ríos is among many Fulton Mall business owners who can hardly wait until the fences, construction equipment and dust that have surrounded their businesses finally vanish.
“It has affected us a lot,” said Ríos, whose family-owned and operated Discoteca del Valle sells Mexican products and provides money wire transfer services.
Fulton Street, which was demolished to make room for the pedestrian friendly Fulton Mall in March 1964, is scheduled to officially re-open to vehicular traffic in October, three months behind schedule.
“We are surviving as you might say,” Ríos said, adding that in one of the letters from the city stated construction would be completely finished by end of July or at the beginning of August.
Taqueria el Güerro had been opened for a year at the Fulton Mall when construction began.
“It has affected us a lot. Not just us, but everyone,” said Rodrigo Morales, who owns the taquería with his brother.
“The first year we were here, Saturday and Sunday you could see all the families here who were shopping,” Morales said, adding that the public didn’t have easy access to their restaurant has been a main factor in the decline of business.
Those who own, rather than rent or lease, their buildings have a slight advantage. However, they always hope to make enough per month to pay workers and keep the doors open. Several are without air conditioning and use fans and swamp coolers.
De Alba Travel & Services has been impacted by the construction. Raúl De Alba, a family member who owns several businesses in the mall, spoke in support of the project at the official groundbreaking ceremony.
“Many people prefer not to come because they don’t know how (construction) is and they don’t want to struggle,” said Laura Martínez, who is in charge of De Alba Travel.
Employees have guided customers to another travel office on First and Tulare if they want to avoid the construction. “People don’t want to come here because of the construction.”
Since her bosses own the building, Martínez said they never considered relocating like many other business around them that closed because of the construction.
Martínez hopes business improves once Fulton Street is open to traffic.
Morales, the taquería owner, signed a 5-year contract when they opened their business. The contract keeps the rent the same after the street is open to traffic.
He said since they were aware about the construction when they opened, they didn’t hire any employees because they knew that business would be slow.
Isela Ríos, whose daughter is the business owner, said mostly family members work there and because of the construction they even had to reduce the work schedule for themselves.
“I used to work six days and now I work four, because it’s very slow,” Ríos said, adding that during the week the area was pretty empty because of the construction and that during the weekend people don’t come as they used to.
Ríos said the construction in front of her business has taken too long and reduced business by as much as 50 percent.
“Now we only need one employee. Where are we going to get the money to pay another employee?” Ríos said.
Óscar Jaureguí frequents the Fulton Mall. His girlfriend works at one of the clothing stores.
“A lot of people used to come here and sit under the trees. This is all going to be concrete,” said Jaureguí, who is 60-plus in age.
“Oh, I’ve been coming here for about 18, 20 years now,” said Jaureguí. “It depends on the rent. They shouldn’t raise the rent on them because they’re not ones paying for this, the city is paying for this.”
For Lemoore resident Cristina Álvarez, who continues shopping at the Fulton Mall while it was under construction, it was a battle just to get to those stores.
“But I still come anyway,” Álvarez said of going to the botánica at the mall as well as buying clothes at other stores.
Álvarez is not too happy about the change, she would had preferred the mall to stay closed to traffic.
“They should had left it as it was,” she said. “ With the cars it won’t be the same. It’s been closed for years.”
Casa De Tamales owner Liz Sánchez recently came up with ‘Tamale Boost,’ a fundraiser for her business to replenish the money reserves that were depleted due to the overdue completion of downtown’s Fulton Street construction.
“We didn’t want to go the usual route of funding pages that offer crisp high fives, etc, in exchange for investment donations,” explained Sánchez in the Tamale Boost cards she passed to customers. “Instead, we figured out a way to raise monies via gift cards, while paying our short-term ‘investors’ back in a way that would really return value in the form of Tamales Bonuses.”
According to Sánchez, the short-term money boost will give them the “push to help re-open their downtown Fulton Street location as well as spruce up their current delivery and catering methods.
Brandi Carpenter, president of the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, believes an outreach program should begin that would invite businesses to the Fulton Street planning table.
“Hopefully, they reach out. We need to ask, ask them to come and frequent wherever we are advertising for them,’ said Carpenter, who presides the chamber to approximately 120 businesses.
“I think it is a two-way street,” she adds, “They need to really reach out to each other. They want to stay in business forever. Some of those businesses started there, customers are still going to come out.”
“I know that there’s a lot excitement for the opening of the mall, not only for people with the high-speed rail because of what that will bring, but also the businesses that are existing there,” said Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero.
Quintero recently welcomed the newly-formed United Soccer League professional team, Fresno Football Club, who will call nearby Chukchansi Park home in 2018.
“It’s going to be a big sigh of relief (for current businesses), but also for any new businesses looking to come to the downtown area. The other big impact is the number of jobs it’s going to attract with existing businesses getting busier and new businesses coming in. It’s just a big, big economic impact for the area. It’s going to attract a lot of shoppers from the outlying city areas,” added Quintero.
“Those business have been very patient,” said Mark Standriff, director of communications for the City of Fresno.
According to Standriff, the Fulton Street includes “three superblocks” with the first superblock from Tuolumne to Fresno, the second superblock is between Fresno and Tulare streets, and the third superblock is from Tulare Street to Inyo Street.
Standriff said the city is planning on a soft opening of two superblocks -- the northern and southern superblocks in late August.
“We want to make sure we can at least get those areas for the traffic,” he said.
Construction crews are still working on the central superblock which is between Fresno and Tulare streets.
Fulton Street will officially open at 3 p.m. on Oct. 21, he said. Fulton Street will have two-way traffic, on-street parking and a wide pedestrian-friendly sidewalks. The projection includes the restoration and reinstallation of all the existing Fulton art pieces and 16 of the 21 original water features.
Construction on the Fulton Mall started on March 2016.
