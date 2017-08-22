Mexicans protest against NAFTA talks, say it hurts their country

Thousands of members of social and trade unions on Wednesday protested in Mexico City against the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), claiming the pact marginalizes local farmers and hurts the country.
A few hours after México, the United States and Canada began the first round of renegotiation of the treaty in Washington DC, protesters gathered around the Angel of Independence Monument in central México City and marched nearly three kilometers towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the march, the unions, which joined together under the slogan ‘México Better Without NAFTA,’ held posters saying ‘The NAFTA Hurts You.’
Several trade union leaders took the occasion to criticize issues concerning the treaty, which was meant to be signed for the benefit of Mexicans, such as the loss of purchasing power of local workers, the import of food products and seeds from the U.S. and the loss of Mexican sovereignty.
As the march concluded, the protesters read a manifesto, which was later delivered to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating that the government did not have enough social support to renegotiate the NAFTA.
Santa Rosa Days Pow Wow
LEMOORE
The Santa Rosa Days Pow Wow take place on Aug. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 17225 Jersey Ave. in Lemoore.
There will be fun and entertainment for the entire family. Open to the public.
Students are invited to participate in the third annual Congressional App Challenge
WASHINGTON
Middle and high school students in Stanislaus and San Joaquín counties are invited to compete in the Congressional App Challenge to create and showcase their software application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet or computer devices on a platform of their choice.
The best app will be displayed in an exhibit in the U.S. Capitol.
“Innovation and creativity are hallmarks of the American entrepreneurial spirit and now, especially, we look to the next generation to usher us into the next age of technological transformation,” said Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. “The Central Valley is full of potential from our bright and eager students, and I’m looking forward to seeing what great advancements come from this year’s submissions.”
Students who reside or attend school in California’s 10th Congressional District are eligible to participate and may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four.
Participants must submit their app along with required materials and any additional accompanying information to http://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/ by noon Eastern Time on Nov. 1. A panel of local judges who work in the software and entrepreneurial fields will judge the district’s submissions. The winning submissions will also be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website (www.house.gov).
The 10th District’s winner will be announced during the week of Dec. 4, 2017. A reception to honor the winning individuals and teams from across the nation will be held in the spring of 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Additional details including rules and requirements are available at http://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/.
Details: Call Kirsten DeWilms with Rep. Denham’s Modesto office at (209) 579-5458.
Vidak mobile district office hours
The staff of state Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, will hold Mobile District Office Hours in August:
▪ Woodlake: Tues., Aug. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Terra Bella Branch Library, 400 W. Whitney Ave.
▪ Lost Hills: Wed., Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lost Hills Community Center, Highway 46 at Lost Hills Blvd.
Mobile District Office hours are an opportunity for Senate District 14 residents to meet locally with a Team Vidak representative to hear more about Andy’s work in Sacramento and the Central Valley, have their questions answered, or get help with specific state-related issues, including: unemployment benefits; issues with state agencies, such as the DMV and Franchise Tax Board; licensing; Medi-Cal; small business assistance; worker’s compensation; state legislation; and other state-related matters.
Details: Felisa Hannah at (559) 264-3070 or Felisa.Hannah@sen.ca.gov.
Take steps to health with Cultiva La Salud
FRESNO
Take your first steps to a healthier lifestyle with Cultiva la Salud’s Pasos A La Salud (Steps to Health) walking group. Walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the group in a 2-3 mile walk every Tuesday at Winchell Elementary, 3722 E. Lowe Avenue in southeast Fresno.
Lecture explores weather health and wellness classes can improve brain function
SACRAMENTO
Juliana Baldo, associate director of the Center for Aphasia and Related Disorders at the Northern California Veterans Administration, will speak about alternative medicine approaches to brain health at a free public lecture on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th Street in Sacramento.
Reservations are required for this event, as seating is limited.
In her lecture Baldo will discuss research under way to assess the usefulness of brain health and wellness classes to improve cognitive functioning in older individuals and those with brain injuries.
Baldo’s presentation is part of the UC Davis Alzheimer’s Disease Center’s 2017 Community Engagement Learning Series, which features UC Davis faculty and nationally-prominent researchers with expertise in the field of Alzheimer’s disease. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow the lecture.
The UC Davis Alzheimer’s Disease Center brings together an interdisciplinary group of dedicated researchers, clinical staff, administrators and support staff to advance the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias through comprehensive patient evaluations and leading-edge research.
Details: To register or more information call (916) 734-5728.
Comments