USDA grants encourage purchase of healthy foods

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded 32 grants totaling $16.8 million to help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants increase their purchases of fruits and vegetables, including a grant to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
“We are thrilled to be selected for a federal FINI award,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross in an statement. “The program is a triple win for California – it supports the health of our low-income shoppers, our farmers, and the local economy.”
The grants were announced by the Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue earlier this month and the funding comes from the Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI) program, authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill.
“These grants help provide low income families with the resources they need to consume more nutritious food. Last year, SNAP helped put healthy food on the tables of at least 44 million Americans, including 19 million children,” Perdue said. “This builds on the successes of health-related incentives, with many of the projects being conducted at farmers markets. At the same time, we’re also helping to strengthen local and regional food systems.”
Approximately $5 million in grants went to five entities in California including $63,494 to the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services which would establish a new community supported agriculture program for SNAP recipients in Sacramento “promise zones” and $3,944,573 to the California Department of Food and Agriculture in Sacramento which will address food access among CalFresh (SNAP) users in the state by matching benefits spent on fruits and vegetables dollar-for-dollar at more than 300 Certified Farmers’ Markets (CFMs) and 39 mobile markets in California.
For every benefit dollar spent, these shoppers will receive an additional dollar of Market Match incentive that can be spent on fruits and vegetables at the farmers’ market.
“Through CNIP, we will be bringing Market Match to 25 new farmers markets, and going deeper into high-need areas like Riverside County and rural areas like Siskiyou and Del Norte counties,” said Ecology Center Food and Farming Director Carle Brinkman.
Market Match offers SNAP shoppers extra buying power when they spend their SNAP benefits on California-grown fruits and vegetables at certified farmers’ markets. Besides addressing food insecurity, the program boosts revenue for independent, small and mid-sized farms.
“In the Fresno area, a lot of people use EBT, so it is good for us too. Our business has doubled in the last 2 years, in part because of this program,” said Erik Ortiz of Chay’s Farm.
Some of the goals of California Nutrition Incentive Program are increase the direct purchase of California grown fruits and vegetables by low-income California consumers participating in CalFresh; implement and test technological innovations that increase efficiency of benefit redemption and data tracking systems for use at California farmers’ markets as well as to pilot an innovative and efficient outreach and promotional strategies to attract CalFresh shoppers to participating farmers’ market sites.
“Despite being known worldwide for our production of fruits and vegetables, our Valley continues to experience hunger and nutrition challenges that contribute to chronic health conditions,” said Kaiser Permanente Fresno senior vice president/area manager Debbie Hemker.
“This grant will help Northern California residents in communities of need have access to more fresh produce while creating revenue for local growers to support local economies,” she said.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
