Gavin Newsom begins courtship of Central Valley voters

In a scathing attack against the Trump agenda and an emotional embrace of California values, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced himself to an audience of about 180 crammed into Tuolumne Hall on Aug. 15, a few blocks from the future Fresno station for the country’s first high speed rail station.
The former San Francisco mayor, who announced his gubernatorial bid in October 2015, made a 17-minute “opening statement,” then answered questions for another hour before a friendly crowd that occasionally interrupted a talk that bordered on a sermon.
Newsom’s unscripted speech -- during which he walked up and down the aisle, flailed his arms from time to time, and spoke in a southern drawl that gave no hint he is a fourth-generation San Franciscan -- touched on progressive issues he has embraced: Same-sex marriage, universal health insurance, climate change, rights for undocumented immigrants, marijuana use, public education and gun safety.
“How is it possible that five years ago you turned on television and the national spokespeople for immigration reform were Jan Brewer, remember her?, and Rick Perry?” asked Newsom, whose question was greeted by groans.
“Exactly! We ceded to those border governor states the issue of immigration reform,” he continued. “No state has more to gain than, my gosh, this audience. No one has more to lose on the immigration debate than the state of California, from the Silicon Valley to the Central Valley, to our Dreamers on down.
“No state has more to gain (or) more to lose. We need to demonstrate that same type of leadership on immigration.”
Newsom, whose 6-foot-three frame towered over the seated audience, lauded California’s progress under Gov. Jerry Brown and contrasted that with President Donald J. Trump’s proposals to build a southern border wall, to repeal and replace Obamacare, and to battle climate change.
“We are living in California, a majority-minority state ... where over 10 million of us are foreign born,” he said. “There is no other state in the country that can lay claim to that.
“We’re a state that over the course of the last 15 years has brought in 112,000 refugees ... that just last year brought in 1,450 Syrian refugees.”
Newsom, considered the Democratic frontrunner for governor with strong challenges from former Los Ángeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang, called California “a state at our best.”
“We’re a state that doesn’t tolerate that diversity; at our best, we are a state that celebrates that diversity,” he said.
California, he said, practices “pluralism,” which he defined as “the active engagement with the diversity.”
“There are a lot of pluralistic societies, but they are not integrated; they don’t practice pluralism,” said Newsom. “Pluralism is not a football to be thrown around. It’s a Fabergé egg you don’t want to drop. You gotta invest in it; you can’t take it for granted.”
Newsom said Californians “will rise and fall together.”
The state, he said, is not just an economic leaders in the world -- No. 6 and closing on the No. 5 ranking as the planet’s top economy -- but a leader in climate change and other important issues.
He noted how Gov. Brown, five days after Trump pulled out of the Paris accord on climate change, flew to China and signed a memorandum of understanding on low carbon-grade coal.
That “demonstrably leads not just this nation, but leads internationally,” said Newsom, “in terms of radically change how we use and consume energy.”
That, he added, demonstrates “California’s capacity to punch above its weight.”
Newsom admitted the state still has problems it needs to solve, like the vast difference between the rich coastal cities like San Francisco and the poor inland areas like the San Joaquín Valley.
Those contrasts, he said, were magnified during the Great Recession when the state’s jobless rate skyrocketed to 12.4 percent and state lawmakers were staring at a $27 billion budget deficit. Seven years ago, there was talk that California’s size made it ungovernable, and there were efforts to split the state up, said Newsom.
“Folks were talking about the fact that we had more people living in poverty than any other state’s people,” said Newsom. “We were rightly concerned about where we were.”
Today, the state has recovered, he said.
“It’s a pretty remarkable story. We just closed a legislative session, and the big debate up there, from among others, is how big is the surplus,” said Newsom.
California, he said, created 2.5 million jobs in the last seven years to help drive the unemployment rate to 4.7 percent as of June. “We had up until April 61 consecutive months of job creation, outperforming the rest of the nation.”
That can-do mentality, said Newsom, is what the nation needs.
“This country needs us more than ever,” said Newsom, who does not support any effort to secede California from the country. “I’m not among you because I don’t want to give up on the rest of this country. They need us. We can’t turn our backs.
“They need us not just in terms of the environment, they need us on immigration.”
The nation, said Newsom, “is desperate for leadership, not demagogues. Not folks that are there trying to exploit other folks.”
In a reference to Trump’s recent remarks regarding the white supremacists’ march in Charlottesville, Virginia, Newsom encouraged people to stand up against “that kind of bigotry, that kind of hatred.”
The “racial provocateurs” have no place in America, he said.
