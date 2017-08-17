La FDA investiga múltiples brotes de cepas de salmonella vinculadas a papayas

La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos, junto con los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC), están investigando múltiples enfermedades causadas por Salmonella, algunas de las cuales están vinculadas a papayas de México.
La FDA ahora está aconsejando que los consumidores eviten las papayas Maradol de las marcas Caribeña , Cavi y Valery y todas las variedades de papayas de la finca Carica de Campeche ubicada en Campeche, MX como resultado de la investigación y pruebas de rastreo de la FDA. La FDA está trabajando para identificar marca(s) adicionales bajo las que estas papayas se venden y así facilitar el retiro del mercado. Mientras tanto, los consumidores deben preguntar en las tiendas donde las venden sobre el origen de las papayas.
Para más información consulte las últimas actualizaciones de este brote en https://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm568393.htm.
Stan Carrizosa to retire
Stan Carrizosa, who returned to Visalia in 2012 and steered College of the Sequoias away from losing its accreditation, announced last week that he will retire at the end of the school year.
“While I have poured my heart and soul into education for the past 34 years, it was too important to have time with my children and family,” Carrizosa, 58, posted on his Facebook page.
His tenure as president of COS will end on June 30, 2018. He previously served as superintendent of the Visalia Unified School District (10 years) and Dinuba Unified (8 years).
He said his daughter’s recent scare with breast cancer led him and his wife, Nancy, “to re-evaluate our plans for our future.”
‘8a Fridays’ for small businesses
FRESNO
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Fresno District Office will have its third round of ‘8a Fridays,’ a local initiative to train 50 small, disadvantaged San Joaquín Valley businesses to become 8a certified.
“The SBA’s 8a designation is a nine year business development program for small socially and economically disadvantaged companies,” said SBA district director Carlos Mendoza. “Last year, 8a certified firms in the Fresno SBA’s fifteen County District were awarded over $200 million in Federal contracts. We’re recruiting for the third round of ‘8a Fridays’ to help more firms in the San Joaquín Valley successfully apply for this valuable program.”
There are currently only 20 8a designated companies in Fresno County. 8a certified businesses can receive sole-source federal contracts of up to $4 million for goods and services and $6.5 million for manufacturing.
The Fresno District Office will provide four weeks of free, intensive Friday afternoon classes in August and September to give small business owners the technical assistance they need to prepare successful 8a applications.
The program will kick off on Friday (Aug. 18) at 1:30 p.m. with the first 90 minute class, “8a Expectations: An Overview of the program and Eligibility Requirements” at the Fresno SBA District Office located at 801 R Street in Downtown Fresno.
Details: (559) 487-5791 or visit www.sba.gov.
Programa de prevención de la diabetes
FRESNO
El Programa de Educación para la Diabetes de la California Health Collaborative implementará el Programa de Prevención de la Diabetes (DPP por sus siglas en inglés) comenzando las clases el martes 22 de agosto de 8:30 am a 9:30 am. en la escuela West Fresno Middle School, 2888 S. Ivy Ave. en Fresno.
El programa, que está diseñado para reducir el riesgo de diabetes tipo 2, se implementará en español en la sala de pesas de la escuela y estará abierto a la comunidad.
Detalles: Para más información sobre las clases, mande un correo electrónico a riniguez@healthcollaborative.org o por teléfono al (559) 244-4538.
Vidak Staff to offer mobile district office hours
The staff of state Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, will hold mobile district office hours in August:
▪ Delano: Sun., Aug. 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Dia de la Familia Cecil Park, 1730 Madison St., Delano
▪ Porterville: Tues., Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Porterville Farmers Market, Porterville Chamber of Commerce Booth 281 N. Main St., Porterville
District residents can have their questions answered, or get help with specific state-related issues.
Details: Felisa Hannah at (559) 264-3070 or email Felisa.Hannah@sen.ca.gov.
Take steps to health with Cultiva La Salud
FRESNO
Take your first steps to a healthier lifestyle with Cultiva la Salud’s Pasos A La Salud (Steps to Health) walking group. Walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the group in a 2-3 mile walk every Tuesday at Winchell Elementary, 3722 E. Lowe Avenue in southeast Fresno.
Brown appointment
SACRAMENTO
Marisela Montes, 63, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2012. Montes was a consultant at the California Prison Industry Authority from 2011 to 2012 and served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to 2009, including deputy director of the Division of Adult Institutions and chief deputy secretary of adult programs.
This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $147,778. Montes is registered without party preference.
