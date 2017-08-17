Vaccinating children is part of back to school preparations

SACRAMENTO
As students head back to school this month, the state Department of Public Health is urging parents and guardians to check the vaccine record of their children to make sure it is up-to-date.
“By getting children all of the vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), parents can protect their children from serious diseases,” said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH director and state public health officer.
Many vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, can easily spread in child care and school settings, said the department.
“If you haven’t done so already, check with your child’s doctor to find out what vaccines your child needs before going back to school,” Smith said.
Officials say that when children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk for getting sick and spreading diseases to students in their classrooms, and children and adults within their communities.
Also babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated, and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions are especially susceptible.
California law requires students to receive certain immunizations in order to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools as well as licensed child care centers.
Schools and licensed child care centers are required to enforce immunization requirements, maintain immunization records of all children enrolled, and report student immunization status to CDPH.
To register a new student, school district such as Fresno Unified requires parents or guardians to bring their student’s birth certificate, previous transcripts, immunization records and proof of address.
The Fresno Unified School District offered a series of immunization clinics so that parents and guardians had opportunities to have their children properly vaccinated prior to the start of school on Aug. 14.
“Immunizations are a great tool to help ensure our students are healthy and stay healthy by preventing exposure to serious diseases,” said interim superintendent Bob Nelson. “We encourage our parents and guardians to take advantage of our immunization clinics.”
All students entering school must meet state immunization requirements. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade must provide proof of updated immunizations.
For kindergarten entry, all students are required to be up to date on vaccines against polio, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (Dtap), mumps, measles and rubella (MMR), hepatitis B, and varicella.
All students entering seventh grade must show proof of current vaccination against pertussis also known as whooping cough.
The immunization clinics are still being held at Tioga and Sequoia middle schools and parents must bring current immunization record, parent or legal guardian must accompany student and must bring current insurance card.
Immunization clinics at Tioga Middle School, Room 36, 3232 E. Fairmont Ave. will take place Aug. 16, 17 and 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Immunization shots at Sequoia Middle School, 4050 E. Hamilton Ave., will take place Aug. 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and Sept. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In Tulare County, parents and their children can get help with the assistance of the Immunization Action Plan (IAP) program, offered through the Public Health branch.
The IAP provides immunizations to children from two months through 18 years of age who are eligible for the California Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, a federally-funded, state-operated program that provides vaccines for eligible children at no cost.
Those eligible for VFC include Medi-Cal recipients; or eligible for the Child Health and Disability Prevention (CHDP) program; those without private health insurance, and those who are American Indian, or Alaskan Native.
For underinsured children (children who have health insurance, but the coverage does not include vaccines; or children whose insurance covers only selected vaccines), parents can find a list of federally qualified health centers in their area at http://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/index.html or by calling 211, the resource line at United Way.
To assist residents in Tulare County, the IAP mobile clinic visits several locations throughout Tulare County. Immunization schedules are posted at https://tchhsa.org/eng/index.cfm/public-health/immunizations/and on the TulareCountyHHSA Facebook page.
Early this year the CDPH reported encouraging results from the annual immunization assessment of children attending kindergarten in California in the 2016-17 school year.
The report, released in April, found that vaccination rates are at record levels.
“Let’s keep raising our immunization rates in schools and daycares to keep our children healthy and in the classroom,” said Smith.
Compared to 2015-16 results, the percentage of students attending kindergarten in 2016-17 who had received all required vaccines rose from 93 percent to 96 percent.
To learn more about the vaccination rate of your child’s school or childcare is, go to the Shots for School website, scroll down to the left bottom of the page and click on the “How many students in your school have required shots?” banner. Enter the name of your child’s school or daycare in the online tool and you will get the 2016-2017 vaccination rate.
Details: www.cdph.ca.gov
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments