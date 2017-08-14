De León remains coy about his next political campaign

Kevin De León – the state Senate’s top leader who once uttered that the San Joaquín Valley was “in the middle of nowhere” and that “no one lives out there in the tumbleweeds – made sure he touted his support for the region during a half-hour talk to top Latino-elected officials Wednesday (Aug. 9).
De León, perhaps signaling his political aspirations, noted this was his sixth trip to the San Joaquín Valley and said “it won’t be my last stop.”
“I’ll be coming here with more frequency, there’s no question about it,” said De León during a 26-minute address at the San Joaquín Country Club. “I’ll be up and down the Central Valley because of the needs. It’s my responsibility.”
De León, who is termed out of the state Senate next year, has started a 2018 campaign committee for state lieutenant governor. That committee raised $1.4 million last year, but De León has given his supporters the OK to endorse state Sen. Ed Hernández for that race.
The races for governor and other statewide offices are pretty much defined. Assemblymember Jimmy Gómez was elected to fill the Congressional seat vacated when Xavier Becerra became state Attorney General. Could Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat become vacant should she decide not to seek re-election to a sixth term at age 84 and leave a much-coveted seat open?
If De León knows, he’s not saying. At least not yet.
“That’ll be within this month,” said De León when asked when he’ll announce his 2018 political plan. “When I know, you’ll know.”
We should not be going anywhere else until we finish this issue on housing.
State Senate Pro Temp Kevin De León
De León showed up in Fresno to meet with the Latino Mayors & Elected Officials Coalition of Fresno County and the Latino Water Coalition.
The coalition is pushing for construction of the Pine Flat Dam to provide more water for the Valley’s agricultural and residential use. De León said he is neutral on the dam.
“I’m going to listen to those who are favor today, obviously,” he said. “I will listen to all sides before making a decision.”
Orange Cove Mayor Víctor López, who presented the key to the city to De León, said the next day that De León agreed to facilitate meetings with Gov. Jerry Brown to discuss support for the dam with a construction cost of up to $3.35 billion.
De León touched on other Valley issues, like immigration reform.
“For me, it is very personal because as the youngest child of a single, immigrant mother with a third-grade education and the only Latino to become president of the chamber of the Senate of California in over 133 years,” he said. “It is because of this state and because of this country who I am today.”
De León leaned on bipartisanship as the best answer to those issues.
“All folks who live in the San Joaquín Valley, all Californians, deserve politicians, whether you’re Democrat or Republican, who are going to stand up with a sense of grace and dignity; and speak to the issue in a very honest, transparent manner,” said De León.
He railed against politicians who “walk into a room and sort of smell the economic panic and anxiety and fear, and then exploit it and say, ‘You’re in your economic situation because of those folks over there.’”
Picking one group over another, he said, “is un-American. That is not who we are as a great country. We are so much better than that.”
De León said federal lawmakers should “stop goofing around and start dealing with this issue in a very serious, mature manner. There’s a lot at stake.”
State lawmakers, he said, will focus on California’s housing shortage when the legislative session starts on Aug. 21.
“We have no other choice. We should not be going anywhere else until we finish this issue on housing,” said De León. “If we can’t finish it, we need to go into extraordinary session with the governor.”
