Boys and Girls Club summer workers get great experience, and a free laptop

Jonathan Verduzco, 15, smiles with Lilia Sánchez, 18, after the two summer job employees each received a laptop after their work in the PG&E Summer Jobs program through the Boys and Girls Club in Sanger. The Boys and Girls Club in Fresno held a graduation program for approximately 100 kids in the summer jobs program at their facility in Fresno on Aug. 2, 2017. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com