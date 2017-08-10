Fresno State ranked among best public colleges

MONEY Magazine has ranked Fresno State No. 31 its 50 Best Public Colleges rankings.
Designed to help families look at the costs and payoffs of any university they consider, the magazine said it drew on the research and advice of dozens of the nation’s top experts on education quality, financing and value to develop a practical analysis of more than 700 of the nation’s best-performing colleges.
The MONEY editorial staff makes the final ranking decisions. The list is created to help parents and students compare costs and payoffs when considering a university.
Fresno State was the second-highest ranked California State University, behind Long Beach State.
Valadao seeking wounded warrior
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, is seeking a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for a position with his Bakersfield or Hanford Congressional Office.
The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within member offices. The program is limited to veterans who have served on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, with less than twenty years of service and have a minimum 30 percent disability rating from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
Interested veterans should submit a resume, copy of the last DD214 issued, and letter from the VA indicating a 30 percent or greater rating, which is not necessary if medically retired, via email to housewoundedwarriors@mail.house.gov.
Details: The Wounded Warrior Program Office at (202) 226-1965 or visit the CAO Wounded Warrior Program webpage.
Self leadership workshop
TULARE
The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Self Leadership Workshop on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the SCE Educational Center, 4175 S. Laspina St. in Tulare.
To register call (559) 734-6020 or email at criselda@mytkhcc.org
The workshop is sponsored by Southern California Edison.
Details: (559) 734-6020
Child Support Services awareness
VISALIA
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services and the local Class A Visalia Rawhide have teamed up for an event during the month August (Aug. 14) as part of their continuing effort to bring awareness to the public of the services they provide.
The department provides services for over 25,000 cases including establishment of Paternity and Child Support Orders, and the Modification and Enforcement of existing Child Support Orders. They have offices in Visalia and Porterville and are open Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Take steps to health with Cultiva La Salud
FRESNO
Take your first steps to a healthier lifestyle with Cultiva la Salud’s Pasos A La Salud (Steps to Health) walking group. Walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the group in a 2-3 mile walk every Tuesday at Winchell Elementary, 3722 E. Lowe Avenue in southeast Fresno.
Chile Verde Golf Classic event
VISALIA
The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Chile Verde Golf Classic on Sept. 15 at the Valley Oak Golf Course, 1800 S. Plaza St.
Registration is $125 per player, or $500 per team.
Details: (559) 734-6020.
Holiday flights to México
SACRAMENTO
Aeroméxico will resume daily, non-stop service between Sacramento International Airport and México City from Dec. 13 through Jan. 14 for holiday travelers. The service may be extended to Jan. 21 depending on passenger demand.
Departure time to México City will be 12:50 a.m., with arrival at 7:10 a.m.
Departures from México City will be 8:25 p.m., with arrival in Sacramento at 11:20 a.m.
Aeroméxico’s daily, non-stop service to Guadalajara continues.
México expects speedy renegotiation of NAFTA
MÉXICO CITY
México expects the process of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will be rapid and address the key points as quickly as possible, the nation’s economy minister said.
Ildefonso Guajardo acknowledged, however, that there would be some thorny issues, such as the United States’ trade deficit with Mexico and the U.S.’s plans to eliminate the agreement’s so-called “global safeguard exclusion” to allow Washington to respond to a surge in imports.
Modifying certain points would have “consequences not only for México but for North American exporters and the health of the region’s economy,” he added.
The economy secretary said there would be a pause of no more than three or four weeks between each negotiating round, the first of which will take place in Washington, D.C. from Aug. 16-20.
The rounds will rotate among the three NAFTA partners, with the second to take place in México, likely in México City, and the third in Canada.
Guajardo said the parties would seek to reform the trade agreement quickly to avoid a repeat of what happened with the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a massive trade deal from which the U.S. withdrew after President Donald Trump took office in January.
He was referring to presidential elections in Mexico scheduled for June 2018.
That country’s chief negotiator will be Kenneth Smith Ramos, director of the Trade and NAFTA Office at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C.
