ABC of your Health: 2018 proposed rates and plans released by Covered California

When it comes to the Affordable Care Act and the federal government, the future of the ACA also known as Obamacare is uncertain, however the state’s health exchange Covered California recently released the proposed rates as well as the health insurance companies that would be participating for 2018 in California.
Eleven of its participating health insurance companies – Anthem Blue Cross of California, Blue Shield of California, Chinese Community Health Plan, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, L.A. Care Health Plan, Molina Healthcare, Oscar Health Plan of California, Sharp Health Plan, Valley Health Plan and Western Health Advantage – will return. The average statewide rate change for next year will be 12.5 percent increase.
“Covered California remains robust and strong, and we are pleased to welcome back all 11 plans to compete in regions across the state,” said Covered California executive director Peter V. Lee.
All of the 11 health insurance companies offering plans in 2017 are returning to the market for a second straight year in 2018.
However, Covered California officials announced that because of the uncertainty at the federal level, some companies are being affected. One of them in particular is Anthem Blue Cross of California which is withdrawing from 16 of California’s 19 pricing regions where it serves approximately 153,000 consumers.
Lee said Anthem will remain only in three regions – Region 1 Northern counties, Region 7 Santa Clara County and Region 10 Central Valley which covers the counties of San Joaquín, Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa and Tulare. Those three regions cover more than 108,000 consumers or approximately 41 percent of Anthem’s current enrollment.
Lee encouraged consumers to use their power to shop around the plans offered in Covered California and find the best value option for them.
“While there is ongoing uncertainty and a lack of clarity at the federal level, consumers who need affordable health insurance will continue to have good choices in Covered California next year,” Lee said.
According to Lee, consumers can reduce that increase to less than 3.3 percent if they shop for the best value in the exchange and switch to the lowest-priced plan in the same metal tier those consumers currently have.
“We know our consumers look for the best deal and often end up paying less than the initial rates suggest,” Lee said, adding that the amount of financial help consumers enrolled through Covered California receive from the federal government will also increase.
Depending of the health plan and region, the rate change varies with some plans having decreases in premiums while others have increases.
According to Covered California officials, one factor – worth an average of 2.8 percent – that is built into the rates increases across all plans in the state is a one-time adjustment that pays the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act’s health insurance tax or HIT.
State officials said without this one-time increase for HIT, the average increase in the state’s health plans would have been less than 10 percent.
While the average statewide rate increase is 12.5 percent, in Region 10 (San Joaquín, Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa and Tulare) the rate increase is 24 percent. If consumers switch to the lowest-price plan available in the same metal tier in their region the rate change would be 13.5 percent for this region.
In this region, consumer will have access to plans from four insurance companies including Anthem, Blue Shield, Health Net Life and Kaiser Permanente.
In Region 11, that covers Fresno, Kings and Madera counties the average rate change is 4.7 percent. If consumers switch to the lowest-price plan available in the same metal tier the average rate change would be 3.9 percent. However, consumers in Fresno, Kings and Madera counties will have access to health plans from only two insurance companies – Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments