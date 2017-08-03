María Elena Salinas to leave Univisión news anchor desk in December

María Elena Salinas, the daughter of Mexican immigrants who went on to host Univisión’s national evening newscast, announced today that she plans to leave her post at the end of the year.
Her departure from Univisión will come after more than 35 years on the newscast and co-host of the Sunday show ‘Aquí y Ahora.’
The New York Times dubbed her the “Voice of Hispanic America.”
She plans to work independently as a journalist and producer starting in January.
“I am grateful for having had the privilege to inform and empower the Latino community through the work my colleagues and I do with such passion at Univisión every day,” said Salinas.
“I thank our audience for their trust and loyalty through the years, and want them to know that as long as I have a voice, I will always use it to speak on their behalf. I am excited to begin a new stage in my career, and look forward to new projects to reach new and diverse audiences on multiple platforms.”
Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univisión Communications Inc., said, “María Elena has become an iconic and trusted source of unfiltered news. She is a fearless storyteller who has relentlessly pursued the truth, no matter what the dangers may be. We celebrate her groundbreaking work, her passion and commitment to journalism. María Elena has had a lasting impact in our industry and on the Hispanic community, and we wish her all the best.”
Univisión News president Daniel Coronell said, “María Elena has been a great example of journalistic excellence and solidarity with the community. There has never been, nor will there ever be, another journalist like her at our Network. Her inspiring example will continue to guide the journalists of Univisión News.”
In the next several months, the network will announce its plans for the new anchor who will join Jorge Ramos on its flagship newscast, which regularly reaches two million viewers. A co-host for Teresa Rodríguez on ‘Aquí y Ahora’ will also be named.
Salinas was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters 2017 Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame on Oct. 17.
Born and raised in Los Ángeles, Salinas began her broadcasting career at KMEX. She was named to the national news anchor desk in 1987.
She is a founding member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, through which she has awarded scholarships in her name to Latino journalism students. Salinas also is a member of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund board.
