Horse ride tribute to Joaquín Murietta this weekend

Joaquín Murrieta was – take your pick – a conniving bandit who terrorized Gold Rush miners or a Mexican Robin Hood who sought revenge after his wife was brutally raped and murdered by Anglo miners.
Researchers have reached opposite conclusions, but that matters little to the family of Julián Orozco, one of the original men who set out on horseback in 1977 on a 61-mile horse pilgrimage to bring attention to the plight of farmworker living in substandard conditions in Cantúa Creek.
The 40th edition of that horse pilgrimage will take place this weekend (July 28-30), starting at 7 a.m. Friday at Lienzo Charro de Madera, on Avenue 17 about 1 mile west of Highway 99.
From there, more than 200 participants and their horses will journey through Firebaugh, Madera and Three Rocks to remember the spirit of Murrieta. The horseman was allegedly gunned down by Captain Harry Love in Arroyo Cantúa on July 25, 2847.
This year’s horse ride will follow the traditional route (another group has reversed the route to finish Sunday at Lienzo Charro de Madera).
On Friday, riders will travel to Firebaugh. On Saturday, an Indian ceremony will greet the riders at 7 a.m. before they follow Highway 33 to Three Rocks.
On Sunday, there will be a 9 a.m. mass at Our Lady of Lourdes. Riders will journey to Halfway Store for another ceremony before returning to Three Rocks, where the celebration will continue with music and horse showmanship.
Details: Juanita at (559) 930-8615, Raúl at (559) 260-5240 or Jesse at (559) 250-8214.
