Horseriders get ready to enter the makeshift arena at Three Rocks at July 30 celebration of Joaquín Murrieta.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage riders go past a pistachio orchard as they approach the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Saúl Hernández and Saúl Jr. of Kingsburg join the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage riders as go past a pistachio orchard as they approach the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage rider goes past a pistachio orchard as they approach the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Hubaldo Figueroa of Firebaugh carries the California flag as riders arrive at the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raúl González gets ready to greet the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage riders as they arrive at the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Andrés Rubio and Andrés Jr. of Oakdale carry the Mexican and American flags as the Joaquín Murrieta riders arrive at the Half-Way Store.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Hubaldo Figueroa of Firebaugh carries the California flag as the Joaquín Murrieta riders arrive at the Half-Way Store.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Andrés Rubio of Oakdale carries the American flag as the Joaquín Murrieta riders arrive at the Half-Way Store.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Armando Valdez films the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store for a documentary he is doing.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman takes part in the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Vicente Cajero and Julianna Orozco take part in the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Benancio Esparza sings and records the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brenda Lugo dances during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Sandoval of Firebaugh waves the Mexican flag during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.comjesparza@vidaenelvalle.comjesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jorge Elias and 6-month-old daughter Audrey watch the Mexican flag during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.comjesparza@vidaenelvalle.comjesparza@vidaenelvalle.comjesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman watches the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Pedro Ornelas of Avenal sings 'El Corrido de Joaquín Murrieta' during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Luis Camacho plays the accordion during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Halima Aquino of Fresno tries on a hat during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Vicente Cajero of Tranquillity shows his trick roping skills during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Sandoval applauds the dancers during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alejandro Abredano shows his trick roping skills during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alejandro Abredono shows off his trick roping skills at the Half-Way Store on the final day of the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Singer Benancio Esparza shares a laugh with Half-Way Store owner Leticia Fernández on the final day of the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Víctor Valenzuela dressed as Zorro and danced with Leticia Fernández during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A girl gets a horseride during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The live music had many people dancing during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The live music had many people, including Andrés Rubio of Oakdale, dancing during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Photos tied to Joaquín Murrieta were shown during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Víctor Valenzuela dressed as Zorro and danced during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chris Woodall of Merced and Eliseo Gamiño hold photos of Joaquín Murrieta.

Photos by JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Andrés Rubio and Andrés Jr. get ready to enter the makeshift arena at Three Rocks at July 30 celebration of Joaquín Murrieta.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Hubaldo Figueroa of Firebaugh gets ready to enter the makeshift arena at Three Rocks at July 30 celebration of Joaquín Murrieta.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Saúl Hernández and Saúl Jr. of Kingsburg prepare to enter the makeshift arena at Three Rocks at July 30 celebration of Joaquín Murrieta.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Horseriders get ready to enter the makeshift arena at Three Rocks at July 30 celebration of Joaquín Murrieta.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Vicente Cajero rides with 3-year-old Julianna Orozco on the final day of the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage on July 30.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juanita Orozco directs horseriders at the makeshift arena at Three Rocks at July 30 celebration of Joaquín Murrieta.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com