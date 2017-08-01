A weekend full of tacos, tacos and more tacos

Not even the three-digit temperatures kept people from attending this year’s Taco Truck Throwdown 7 two-day event on Friday and Saturday at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.
The seventh annual event, which is presented by La Tapatia, took up two days for the first time in the history of the event.
On Friday the Fresno Grizzlies played as their alter-ego Fresno Tacos against New Orleans while on Saturday was a non game-day event with a Taco Festival and Taco Eating World Championship.
Who has the best tacos?
This year, nine judges sampled tacos from 28 taco trucks that competed for the Judges Choice award Friday night.
The award went to El Mexicano, with second place to González Taquería, followed by third place WTF: Where’s the food. Fourth went to El Jalisciense, while La Imperial and Quesadilla Gorilla tied for fifth.
The People’s Choice winner was crowned on Saturday night. The award went to El Premio Mayor with second place going to Guadalajara and third place to El Mexicano.
El Premio Mayor was defending each crown, as they’ve swept each award each of the last two years.
Jovita Camacho, manager of El Mexicano said they were happy to win the Judges Choice award.
“We won second place last year,” Camacho said. “This is the first time we win first place. We are very excited.”
Camacho said they have been taking part of the Taco Truck Throwdown event for seven years since the first time the event took place in Fresno.
She said they sold more than 1,000 tacos Friday night. To put it in perspective, Camacho said it takes about four to five days for them to sell that amount of tacos.
“My team is great,” Camacho said, adding they were expecting to sell the same amount on Saturday night. “This is our seventh year. We make sure we take notes, learn and get better every year.”
When the People’s Choice award was announced, Belen Ramirez, owner of El Premio Mayor and her crew were exited to take home the award for the third year in the row.
Even though they didn’t win the Judges Choice award, Ramirez said she was happy and glad El Mexicano won that award.
“They also deserve it,’ Ramirez said.
According to Ramirez, they sold approximately 2,200 tacos Friday night, the first day of the event with more than 200 pounds of meat including asada, adobada, lengua, chicken, tripa and chile verde.
Ramirez said having the Taco Truck Throwdown as a two-day event is a new experience.
Friends, family and lots of fun
One of the many who attended the event was Loretta Greene, of Fresno, who came with family and friends. This is the second year Greene had attended the event.
“I came last year for the first time and it was great,” Greene said on Friday. “This year, we are gong to come back tomorrow.”
Yessenia Rayas, of Fresno came with her husband and family members to the Taco Truck Throwdown event on Saturday.
“We came last year, but we didn’t come yesterday (Friday),” Rayas said, adding Saturday worked better for them to attend the annual event.
Q97.1 D.J. Danny Salas was one of the judges on Friday night and he has been a judge for the event four times – 2012, 2013, 2015 and this year.
Salas prepared for Friday’s judging “by not eating since yesterday by noon and today I just drink a bunch of water to stretch up my stomach.”
Salas said he learned from the first year he judged when he ate the entire taco.
“I learned that was a bad idea,” Salas said, adding that his rule now is “I eat at least 50 percent of the taco.”
Edward Silva, of Fresno and his family didn’t mind waiting in a long line for some tacos “as long as it’s good.”
It was the first year his family attended the event.
His wife, Adrianna Treviño, said she might be able to eat seven tacos if she participated in a taco-eating contest.
“It’s fun. You can’t go wrong with tacos,” Treviño said.
All kinds of options including vegan
For those who don’t eat meat, the Taco Truck Throwdown event made sure there were other tacos options for them.
La Jacka Mobil as well as Casa de Tamales offered vegetarian and vegan options to those in attendance.
This is the first year Casa de Tamales has participated in the Taco Throwdown, said owner Liz Sánchez.
Sánchez said tacos on Friday’s menu included citrus-marinated chicken, carnitas and a vegan option called ‘Caribbean tacos’ – collard leaf tortilla, sunflower seed nut meat, purple cabbage, pineapple salsa and a squirt of their house cashew ranch.
Sánchez said they partnered with RawFresno to provide the vegan taco option.
“We are selling a good amount of vegan tacos,” she said, adding that they were prepared to sell approximately 700 tacos throughout the night.
This was the first time Jeanette Valle, of Fresno, attended the Taco Truck Throwdown 7.
Valle, who is a vegetarian, was pleased to see a few options for her.
“Very happy to have this option,” said Valle as she was getting ready to eat the jackfruit al pastor taco she ordered from La Jacka Mobil truck.
This is the second year Miriam Martínez’s La Jacka Mobil takes part of the Taco Truck Throwdown event.
At the Taco Truck Throwdown people were able to order a variety of jackfruit tacos including chile verde and al pastor as well as meat options including carne asada, al pastor and tripa, said the 44-year-old business woman in Spanish
“We haven’t stopped since we got here,” Martínez said, adding that the jackfruit chile verde taco has been very popular, along with regular asada taco.
Friday’s event also included live entertainment and Friday Night Fireworks display while Saturday’s event also included ‘Taco Festival’ at the baseball park, featuring live music, live bands and performers, such as Houston, Texas native and rapper/record producer/comedian/taco connoisseur ‘Chingo Bling’ as well as 24 taco trucks competing for the fan’s choice award which recognize the Central Valley’s favorite taco truck as well as Lucha Xtreme wrestling.
This year additional corporate partners for the event included Metro PCS, Save Mart Supermarkets, Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau and Producer’s Dairy.
Taking home the World Taco Eating Championship
Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut, the Major League Eating’s No. 1-ranked in the world, ate 92 tacos from Ortega’s Taquería Saturday night to win $2,000 during the World Taco Eating Championship during the second-day of the Taco Truck Throwdown 7 at Chuckchansi Park.
There were a total of 11 contestants including four females at Saturday’s World Taco-Eating Championship.
Besides Chestnut, who is from San José, six of the top 20 eaters in the world rankings competed, alongside four other contestants from California. Amateur eater Zack Armas, of Clovis, finished sixth with 43 tacos. He was Friday night’s local amateur qualifier taco-eating contest winner who advanced to Saturday’s championship. Armas took first place on Friday when he finished his tray of 20 tacos in 1 minute, 43 seconds.
Matt Stonie – ranked #2 and also from San José – won $1,000 by taking home second place with 83 tacos.
Third place and $600 went to Miki Sudo, ranked No. 4 and from Las Vegas, with 70 tacos. Fourth place and $300 went to Dixon’s Steve Hendry with 49 tacos. Fifth place and $100 went to Michelle Lesco, ranked No. 9 and from Tucson, Arizona, with 46 tacos.
Tulare’s Pablo Martínez (ranked No. 20); 46th-ranked Mary Bowers of Beverly Hills; Sabrina Quezada of Perris; Aaron Stroope of San José; and, Rich Franco of Fresno also competed.
Chestnut, who has the record of 126 tacos, said his goal for Saturday’s championship was to eat 100 tacos. He was eight tacos short of his goal but still won.
