Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula – the first and only member of the state Assembly to share his name with the San Joaquín Valley – identified with the 1,054 of the newest U.S. citizens even though he was born in Delano.
Looking at a sea of immigrants from 52 nations at the July 25 naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center, the 40-year-old doctor liked what he saw.
“I see my country. I see the people I was taking care of,” said Arámbula, who worked 10 years in the emergency room at an area hospital before being elected to the Assembly last year.
“It’s your story that helps to make America great. You are the strength of our diversity; you are our opportunity,” said Arámbula in a 6-minute talk. “It is exciting for me to be here on your first day as American citizens.”
Arámbula, a Democrat who represents the 31st Assembly District that his father (Juan Arámbula) once served, compared his family’s journey to those of the new citizens.
“My father was the first in our family to be born in America,” he said. “My grandparents came here without papers and worked every day of their lives in the field.
“They had a dream that here in America you can become anything you wanted; that if you shot for the moon you would land amongst the stars.”
“I welcome you to this country that I love so much,” he said.
Among those in attendance was Jesús González, a 47-year-old Los Baños resident who is originally from Valparaiso, Zacatecas, México. He was among 729 Mexican nationals who became U.S. citizens.
“I became a U.S. citizen because I like this country and I plan on staying here,” said González. “I love this country.”
Alex Hernández, a 48-year-old machinist operator from Bakersfield, is looking forward to help his wife now that he is a citizen.
“It’s much better to be a citizen with all the problems that the president (Donald J. Trump) is making,” said Hernández, who is originally from México, D.F.
Margarito Molina, a 48-year-old route driver for In-N-Out in Modesto, became naturalized for one reason: His 11-year-old daughter.
“It’s so that I can keep helping her. I want to be with her,” said Molina, who is originally from Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, México.
Molina said he wants to be around when his grandchildren are born, although he hopes that won’t be very soon.
Francisco Villanueva, a 50-year-old Modesto resident originally from Michoacán, said he was losing out on benefits in his construction job because he wasn’t a U.S. citizen.
“They protect better a citizen than a legal resident,” said Villanueva, a father of five children who range from age 7 to 22.
The naturalization process for him wasn’t easy. He applied in 1998 but failed to pass the written test. Two months ago, he passed thanks to help from his oldest daughter.
“I’m proud with a lot of joy,” beamed Villanueva, who at 6-feet-4 stood out in the crowd of new citizens. “Now I have more protections. And, I’ll face less discrimination at work.”
The ceremony started 15 minutes late because of the high number of new citizens. The convention center room, which has a capacity of about 3,300, was overflowing and some family members and guests had to wait outside.
“We offered to have some of them take the oath at our office later today or this week so that their families could be witnesses, but we had no takers,” said Lynn Feldman, director of the Fresno office for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Some extra seats that were not used by the citizens were made available for family and guests.
Where they come from
1. México, 729; 2. India, 92; 3. Philippines, 45; 4. Laos, 20; 5. El Salvador, 19; 6. Thailand, 15; 7. Iran, 14; 8. Vietnam, 12; 9. China, 8; 10. tie, Cambodia, Yemen, 7. Also: Bolivia, 1; Chile, 1; Colombia, 4; Ecuador, 1; Guatemala, 6; Honduras, 4; Nicaragua, 3; Perú, 4; Venezuela, 4.
Comments