Replacing your green card can be done on a mobile device

Lawful permanent residents who file the online Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card, without assistance from an attorney or accredited representative, can now file their form and upload evidence entirely on a mobile device.
The redesign of the online Form I-90 also allows lawful permanent residents to navigate the site more easily, making the process of renewing or replacing green cards more convenient.
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the new mobile-responsive design provides an intuitive method for answering questions, navigating through sections, and uploading evidence on a mobile device. Instructions for filing Form I-90 require providing certain evidence, such as a copy of government-issued identification.
For those filing through a mobile device, it may be easier to take a photo of the evidence and upload it directly from their mobile devices. The redesigned online form also provides a more personalized experience, as users are directed to answer only those questions specific to their case.
There are no substantive changes to the policy or content of the form, and the online version has parity with the questions and content on the paper form.
Applicants can access the online Form I-90 through myUSCIS by creating a USCIS online account at https://myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov/. There is no cost to set up an account, which offers a variety of features including the ability to track the status of an application and to communicate with USCIS through a secure inbox.
Customers who wish to file Form I-90 with the assistance of an attorney or accredited representative will continue to use the previous version of the online Form I-90.
Additional information about Form I-90, including guidance on the application process, is available at uscis.gov/i-90. For more information about USCIS and its programs, visit uscis.gov or follow them on Twitter (@uscis), YouTube (/uscis) and Instagram (@uscis).
Vidak mobile district office hours
State Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, will hold mobile district office hours in August:
▪ Fresno: Aug. 8, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., West Fresno Branch Library, Room 102, 188 E. California Ave., Fresno
▪ Wasco: Aug. 9, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wasco Farmers Market, Parking lot across from the Sheriff’s Station, Wasco
These are opportunities for Senate District 14 residents to meet locally with a Vidak representative to hear more about his work in Sacramento and the Central Valley, have their questions answered, or get help with specific state-related issues.
Details: Contact Felisa Hannah at (559) 264-3070 or email Felisa.Hannah@sen.ca.gov.
Mariposa DMV field office reopens
SACRAMENTO
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is alerting customers that the Mariposa field office at 5264 Highway 49 reopened for business after temporarily closing last week because of the Detwiler Fire.
Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency proclamation authorizing fee and/or penalty waivers for victims of wildfires in Mariposa County, which allows them to replace at no cost the following items if damaged by the blaze: duplicate driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registration and title, and disabled person parking placards. In addition, fire victims can acquire substitute license plates and stickers, vehicle disposal paperwork, driver record printouts and they can process a change of address.
The DMV is one of several state agencies working together to provide services at this one-stop help center for residents impacted by the Detwiler Fire.
For assistance with DMV-related business, visit www.dmv.ca.gov or call the DMV customer service center at 1 (800) 777-0133.
EE.UU. condena la Constituyente venezolana
WASHINGTON, D.C.
El Gobierno de Estados Unidos condenó la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente elegida el 30 de julio en Venezuela y advirtió de que tomará medidas firmes contra sus miembros y el resto de “arquitectos del autoritarismo” en el país.
“Continuaremos tomando acciones firmes y rápidas contra los arquitectos del autoritarismo en Venezuela, incluidos los que participan en la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente como resultado de la defectuosa elección de hoy,” indicó en un comunicado la portavoz del Departamento de Estado, Heather Nauert.
“Animamos a los Gobiernos del hemisferio y de todo el mundo a tomar acciones firmes para hacer que rindan cuentas los que minan la democracia, niegan los derechos humanos, son responsables de la violencia y represión o participan en prácticas corruptas,” agregó.
Según adelantaron fuentes del Gobierno hoy al Wall Street Journal, EE.UU. estudia anunciar tan pronto como mañana una nueva ronda de sanciones dirigidas a la industria petrolera venezolana, aunque un embargo a las importaciones de crudo no está sobre la mesa por ahora.
Esas sanciones se sumarían a las que impuso el Ejecutivo estadounidense esta semana a trece funcionarios y exfuncionarios venezolanos por abusos de derechos humanos, corrupción y acciones para minar la democracia.
El Gobierno de EEUU, que ya había expresado su rechazo a la convocatoria de la Constituyente, condenó hoy “las elecciones impuestas” de esta jornada al considerar que la Asamblea “está diseñada para reemplazar a la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento, de mayoría opositora) elegida legítimamente y socavar el derecho del pueblo venezolano a la autodeterminación.”
Asimismo, condenó “el uso de la violencia por parte del régimen de (Nicolás) Maduro contra los ciudadanos que ejercer sus derechos de libertad de expresión, asociación y asamblea pacífica” y expresó sus condolencias a “todos los venezolanos que han perdido a sus seres queridos.”
La Fiscalía venezolana investiga la muerte de 10 personas durante las protestas de contra la elección de la Constituyente.
Con estos fallecidos, asciende a 119 el total de muertos en las manifestaciones antigubernamentales que se suceden en el país desde principios de abril.
Comments