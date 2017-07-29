Joey Chestnut wins World Taco Eating title with 92 tacos at Taco Truck Throwdown 7

Have you ever wondered how many tacos you could eat in 8 minutes?
Ten, 20, 30? Maybe 40 or 50?
How about 92!
That’s right. That was the number of tacos that Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut, the Major League Eating’s #1 ranked in the world, ate Saturday night to win $2,000 during the World Taco Eating Championship during the second-day of the Taco Truck Throwdown 7 at Chuckchansi Park.
“I would probably eat 10 or 15 tacos,” said Edward Silva, of Fresno, who was attending the Taco Festival with his family.
His wife, Adrianna Treviño, said she might be able to eat seven tacos if she participated in a taco-eating contest.
There were a total of 11 contestants including four females at Saturday’s World Taco-Eating Championship.
Chestnut, who is from San José, has won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest nine times since 2007.
Besides Chestnut, six of the top 20 eaters in the world rankings competed, alongside four other contestants from California. Amateur eater Zack Armas, of Clovis, finished sixth with 43 tacos. He was Friday night’s local winner who advanced to Saturday’s championship.
Matt Stonie – ranked #2 and also from San José – won $1,000 by taking home second place with 83 tacos.
Third place and $600 went to Miki Sudo, ranked No. 4 and from Las Vegas, with 70 tacos. Fourth place and $300 went to Dixon’s Steve Hendry with 49 tacos. Fifth place and $100 went to Michelle Lesco, ranked No. 9 and from Tucson, Arizona, with 46 tacos.
Tulare’s Pablo Martínez (ranked No. 20); 46th-ranked Mary Bowers of Beverly Hills; Sabrina Quezada of Perris; Aaron Stroope of San José; and, Rich Franco of Fresno also competed.
Chestnut, who has the record of 126 tacos, said his goal for Saturday’s championship was to eat 100 tacos. He was eight tacos short of his goal but still won.
This year the seventh annual event, which was presented by La Tapatía, took take place for the first time over two days – Friday and Saturday.
Saturday’s event also included ‘Taco Festival’ at the baseball park, featuring live music, live bands and performers, such as Houston, Texas native and rapper/record producer/comedian/taco connoisseur ‘Chingo Bling’ as well as 24 taco trucks competing for the fan’s choice award which recognize the Central Valley’s favorite taco truck as well as Lucha Xtreme wrestling.
This year additional corporate partners for the event included Metro PCS, Save Mart Supermarkets, Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau and Producer’s Dairy.
Comments