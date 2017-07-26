Numerous Latinos the focus in documentaries on the Central Valley

The lives of several Latinos in the Central Valley will be featured in short film documentaries produced by filmmakers and presented in the inaugural edition of the Big Tell Film Contest.
The contest, sponsored by the Central Valley Community Foundation and Bank of America, received 85 entries.
Ten professional and amateur filmmakers received $5,000 grants to film ‘Undiscovered Stories from the Central Valley.’ They will have help from Emmy Award nominee Sascha Rice to finish their productions by Oct. 3.
All the documentaries, three- to five-minutes in length, will be featured at a red-carpet event Oct. 20 at the Warnors Theatre.
Foundation president/CEO Ashley Swearengin said there were numerous topics from the entries and that she has learned something new.
“We had everything under the sun: We had stories on small business triumphs, stories about literacy and education, we had more stories about arts, and about what’s happened with youth,” said the former Fresno mayor.
Orosi High senior Theodoro Quiroz Jr., 17, will use actors to produce ‘Living a Life I didn’t Choose,’ the struggle of a young Latino being raised in a blended family in the Tulare County town.
“His mother died when he was very young. His father ended remarrying; the father began to lose focus on the biological kid and started focusing more on the stepkids,” said Quiroz.
Former Univisón videographer Armando Valdéz and Arte Américas director Frank Delgado will document the annual Joaquín Murrieta horse pilgrimmage.
Kings Cultural Center founders Juan and Consuelo Medina will be featured by Univisión photographer José Múñoz. The Medinas opened the cultural arts studio in Armona. The center hosts and teaches folkloric dance and host performances and have a travel group.
David Kennedy and Cindy Wathen-Kennedy will produce a piece on Lance Canales, an Americana rockability composer and musician. The Kennedys will feature several aspects of the former farmworker-turned-muscian.
A young Latina’s life will be featured in ‘On the Banks of El Canal,’ a joint effort between Martha Yesenia Juárez, Jennifer Morales, Luis Alcázar and Carolina Gutiérrez-Alfaro. The young adult realizes the richness of farmworking migrant families.
Avenal students will be filmed as they compete in the 59daysofcode’s annual competition. The competition welcomes ideas for apps. Domestic duties in the home have been introduced, but a new category focuses on water due to the drought.
“The Central Valley is home to a rich tapestry of California stories. As the Central Valley Community Foundation recognizes, documentaries have the potential to grow empathy, build awareness and streghten communities by creating a sense of identity,” said Rice.
Remaining entries
Karen Dusek, Rebecca Adams
Two volunteer tutors and learners in the Mariposa Library’s adult literacy program show their inspirational stories.
Hashim Hassam
Struggle of one Syrian family in Fresno. This family is one of 10,000 Syrian refugees coming to the U.S.
Haley White
Focus on Amy Querin who uses dance to heal her emotional wounds. Teaches others to do the same.
Paula Yang
Feature on three Hmong veterans who served for the U.S. in the Vietnam War in Laos.
