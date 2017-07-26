Fast field expected for Miguel Reyes 5K race Saturday

It’s only a 10-point race in the Valley Runner of the Year series, and one of the newest races in the region. However, the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K scheduled Saturday (July 29) at Woodward Park will boast the fastest field of any race.
The men’s race figures to be competitive with the likes of Diego Estrada, who represented México at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He owns a 5K-best of 13 minutes, 17 seconds.
Buchanan High graduate Fernando Cabada, who has a best of 13:34 in the 5K, is also in the field.
As if that wasn’t enough, race director Jesús Campos (a top runner who is also in the field) has also persuaded Mexican runner Alexis Verdugo (14:02 best in the 5K), along with CJ Albertson and William Reyes, both with 13:56 bests in the distance that will be run.
Other top runners include Psalm Ocampo, Jorge Pérez, Evert Silva, Abraham Noguez and Joseph Rivera.
The women’s race figures to be fast also, with Ayla Granados making her return since winning the inaugural Reyes race in 2016. She has a best of 16:01 in the 5K, and has a 4:23 mile to her credit.
Others in the chase figure to be Chelsey Albertson, Alisha Brown, Allison Gonzales, Molly Friel, Ali Bartosch, Yesenia Silva and Amy Johnston.
There will be $5,400 in prize money award to top finishers, with $500 to first place.
The race starts at 7 a.m.
20 fiscales piden a Trump que defienda a ‘soñadores’
NUEVA YORK
Un grupo de 20 fiscales estatales lanzó una iniciativa a favor de los “soñadores” con una carta enviada al presidente, Donald Trump, para que afirme su compromiso con los jóvenes indocumentados que ampara la Acción Diferida (DACA).
“Señor presidente, ahora es el momento de reafirmar el compromiso que usted mismo hizo a esos ‘niños increíbles’ que se benefician del DACA y a sus familiares y comunidades, de manejar este asunto ‘con corazón,’” escribieron los fiscales en la carta.
La iniciativa, encabezada por el fiscal general de California, Xavier Becerra, cuenta con la firma de otros 19 fiscales, incluidos los de los estados de Nueva York, Eric Schneridermen; de Illinois, Lisa Madigan, o de Nuevo México, Héctor Balderas.
En la misiva, recuerdan al presidente Trump que desde que se aprobó la Acción Diferida hace cinco años se han beneficiado un total de 800,000 jóvenes inmigrantes indocumentados que llegaron al país siendo niños traídos por sus padres.
“Se han convertido en nuestros nuevos soldados, en estudiantes graduados, en nuestras enfermeras o en personal de emergencias. Son nuestros vecinos, nuestros colegas de trabajo o los líderes de nuestras iglesias y comunidades,” afirman.
Take steps to health with Cultiva La Salud
FRESNO
Take your first steps to a healthier lifestyle with Cultiva la Salud’s Pasos A La Salud (Steps to Health) walking group. Walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the group in a 2-3 mile walk every Tuesday at Winchell Elementary, 3722 E. Lowe Avenue in southeast Fresno.
Central Valley Unity Race
FRESNO
Mi Familia Vota Education Fund and Bi-National Health Week Fresno County are putting together the 1st annual Central Valley Unity Run/Walk on Aug. 5 at 7 a.m. at Kearney Park, 6425 W. Kearney Blvd.
The Central Valley Unity 5K run/ 3K walk will be comprised of: mutlicultural performances, food vendors, health screenings, and much more.
Tickets: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/CentralCaliforniaUnityRace
All participants will receive with their purchase, a ticket to the event and CV Unity Run T-shirt.
Judge gives prosecutors go-ahead to try former governor
MÉXICO CITY
A federal judge has given prosecutors authorization to try former Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte on organized crime and money laundering charges, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said.
Federal Judge Gerardo Moreno García issued an order last Saturday allowing prosecutors to go to trial against Duarte, the AG’s office said in a Twitter post.
The judge agreed that there was sufficient evidence to make a case against the former governor, who was extradited from Guatemala last week, the AG’s office said.
Prosecutors allege that the 43-year-old Duarte committed various crimes in the states of Veracruz and Campeche, as well as in México City, between 2011 and 2016 while serving as governor.
Duarte used “at least nine people and different front companies” to launder money, prosecutors allege.
Moreno gave prosecutors six months to continue investigating Duarte.
The prosecutor in charge of the case presented 82 items to the court as evidence that the former governor allegedly took 38 million pesos (about $2.16 million).
The AG’s office alleges that Duarte misappropriated large sums of public funds, using the money to buy real estate in Mexico and abroad.
