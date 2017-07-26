Matilda Torres selected as name for Madera’s newest high school

Matilda ‘Tini’ Torres was everybody’s counselor, whether or not the student was assigned to her.
The Madera High School counselor would stay late at school, sometimes until 8 p.m., helping a student. Her husband would often call the school custodian to make sure his wife was OK.
She alerted a bright-but-procrastinating student in 1990 to apply for a special program being offered by Stanford University for low-income students; then, sat him down and helped him fill out the application a coupled of days before the deadline. Today, he is a doctor.
A student struggling with an abusive situation at home recounts how Torres “was there for me when other adults were not. She made certain that I did not sleep out on the streets, and that I had a meal in my stomach.”
Tuesday night, the Madera Unified School District board responded to a grassroots campaign launched in 2015 by Torres’ family to name its new high school after the counselor who impacted the lives of thousands of her students and their families.
The board voted 7-0 to name the facility planned at Road 26 and Avenue 17 after Torres, but not before deciding to take the middle initial out of her name.
“I’m OK with that,” said her widower George Torres, who collected 550 signatures supporting the effort.
Matilda died April 3, 2015.
This will mark the first high school named after a Latina in the San Joaquín Valley. The school district of almost 21,000 students is 89.5 percent Latino.
If every school had an educator like her, it would be an amazing place. She believed in the kids.
Steve Torres, son of Matilda Torres
It wasn’t that easy, however. The seven trustees were given a list of six names for the high school, and were asked to rank their first three choices. The board would then determine the high school’s name from among the three finalists.
However, the vote had to be redone when one trustee marked the same name as the first, second and third choice.
That vote showed Madera North High School as the top choice with 10 points, followed by Matilda V. Torres High School with 8 points, and, Madera High School at Matilda Torres Educational Center with 7 points.
This was an election that President Donald J. Trump did not win. He got 3 points, tying former president John F. Kennedy for last place. Ronald Reagan picked up 4 points.
The six names were narrowed from a list of 236 names that were submitted to the school district by May 12.
The agenda item was scheduled to start at about 7 p.m., but a closed session ran long and the regular board meeting started at 7:55 p.m. The school name discussion began at 8:50 p.m. A little more than half an hour later, George Torres had his wish granted.
“For a while, I thought she was out of it,” said Torres. “I was thinking, ‘Well, we’re in third.”
Trustee Ricardo Arredondo made a motion for Madera North High School, followed by a second by Brent Fernandes. However, the motion died 3-4 when board president Al Galvez voted no after hesitating for a few seconds on the roll call vote.
Trustee Ray G. Seibert asked for the middle initial (V for Verdú) be removed, and got a 6-1 vote in support.
The board then voted 7-0 for Matilda Torres High School.
The other board members supporting the effort were Rubén Mendoza, Ed McIntyre and María Velarde-García.
“You did an amazing job of organizing,” Galvez told Torres and son Steve Torres and daughter Silvia Chenault. “I congratulate you.”
The Choose Matilda High School Campaign was officially launched at the 2015 Madera Old Timers Parade. Family and supporters showed up at community events to promote its campaign. A Facebook page was set up to tell people about Matilda’s legacy.
“I think we did good,” said George Torres after the vote. Since launching the campaign, he never missed the bi-weekly board meetings.
The ‘V’ was important because “it was a beautiful name to me,” said Torres. “A lot of students knew her as Verdú.”
Torres had thought about lobbying for the name Matilda ‘Tini’ Torres, because the nickname was one family members used. However, that would have resulted in a longer name, he said.
“We want the full name, but whatever the board decides we’re OK with,” said Steve Torres during a Taco Tuesday feed outside the school district office before the meeting. “I’m excited, and the community support is amazing.”
The Fresno engineer said having his mother’s name on the high school will motivate students.
“A lot of these students are not privileged,’ said Steve. “If every school had an educator like her, it would be an amazing place. She believed in the kids.”
Steve Torres said it makes since for board to honor a community member because the school is being built with public funds.
Dr. Jesús Rodríguez, the student who got pushed by Matilda to fill out the form for the Stanford program, credits her help even though she was not his counselor.
“She always opened up her office for me,” said Rodríguez, who was first interested in education but discovered a love for medicine and science at Stanford. That led him to become a doctor.
“I was a first-generation college student; my family didn’t know how to get me into college,” said Rodríguez, who was raised by a single mother. “Matilda played an integral role in getting me to college.”
Board member María Velarde-García was happy with the name. Both her sons, now 38 and 30, went to Madera High and had Torres as a counselor.
“My youngest son, when he heard about her death, he called me crying. This is how impacting this woman was,” said Velarde-García, who expected a much closer vote or even a defeat for Torres High School name.
Richard Torres was the only person who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Every student who went to that school was her student,” he said. “She was proud of her students and what they did.”
Torres noticed his wife helped everyone with their education. He once asked her, “What not help me?”
“She replied she didn’t want to waste her time,” said Torres to laughter.
