La Jacka Mobil brings vegan option to Taco Truck Throwdown 7 this week

Few gastronomists associate tacos with vegan fare.
That is something Mariam Martínez wants to change, taco by taco.
La Jacka Mobil will bring a vegan option to Taco Truck Throwdown 7 this weekend at Chuckchansi Park.
The seventh annual celebration, which is presented by La Tapatia, will be spread over two days for the first time. Friday’s schedule will include the Fresno Tacos in action; followed by Saturday’s non-game event and a Taco Eating World Championship.
According to Paul Braveman, media relations coordinator for the Fresno Grizzlies, approximately 40 taco trucks are expected to participate both days.
Martínez, 44, will be showing the wonders of jackfruit at the Chukchansi event for the second consecutive year. She has worked with jackfruit for more than 15 years.
At the Taco Truck Throwdown you will be able to order a variety of jackfruit tacos, including chile verde and al pastor.
“These are some vegan options,” Martínez said, adding that jackfruit is a very healthy option for those who would like to reduce consumption of meat.
Martínez said jackfruit is very unique, “because you can use it as fruit, vegetable, eat the seeds, and eat it as meat.”
Martínez said many people relate jackfruit to chicken and pork.
She said jackfruit can be use to cook many things from main meals to desserts including to make quesadillas, burritos, tacos, ceviche, tamales, cakes, cheesecake among many other traditional Mexican dishes.
“I can make you a pozole, menudo, mole, ceviche, estofado of jackfruit,” said Martínez, a native from El Llano, municipality of San Blas, Nayarit, México.
Martínez said jackfruit arrived at her town around 30 years ago and it’s a crop that grows very well in her hometown.
“Nayarit is a tropical state .... very prosperous for any crop,” she said.
Martínez has lived in the Unite States for approximately 12 years and in California for the last six years.
She said California was a great place for her to start her business selling jackfruit products because the fruit was well know here.
Martinez said her parents grow jackfruit in Nayarit and she imports the produce to Fresno for her food business.
What to expect for this year’s annual Taco Truck event
If you have been to any of the previous Taco Truck Trowdowns, you are familiar with the event taking place during one of the baseball games play by the Fresno Grizzlies as their alter-ego Fresno Tacos.
However this year, it is a two-day event and it will feature eight live bands and performers as well as other events both days.
On Friday the Fresno Tacos face New Orleans.
Braveman said the first day of the event will continue to resemble past years, with taco trucks, beer and music during the game. The ticket to the game also serves as a ticket to the entire event on Friday.
Saturday’s ‘Taco Festival’ will feature live music, the Taco-Eating World Championship contest, and taco trucks. The Grizzlies will be on the road.
Gates will be open at 5 p.m. on Friday; with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s game will also feature an amateur taco-eating contest, with the top finisher advancing to Major League Eating’s World Championship the following day. The game will also feature a fireworks display.
If interested in taking part in the taco-eating contest, contact Ray Ortiz by e-mail at rortiz@fresnogrizzlies.com.
Fans will vote for the best taco truck. The results will be announced on Saturday.
There will also be a judge’s choice winner, decided on Friday. El Premio Mayor will be defending each crown, as they’ve swept each award each of the last two years.
On Saturday, the stadium will opens its gates at 2 p.m. Gates close at midnight.
The World Taco Eating Championship at 6 p.m. with Joey Chestnut, Major League Eating’s #1 ranked in the world, to compete in the competition. Chestnut, who has won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest nine times since 2007. Seven of the top 20 eaters in the world rankings will compete in the World Taco Eating Championship.
Entertainment during the festival includes Houston, Texas native and rapper/record producer/comedian/taco connoisseur ‘Chingo Bling’ performing from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Live music also includes Centro de Folklor Dancers, from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Groupo Desvelado, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Los Hooligans, from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Force ’Em, from 5:15 to 6 p.m.; Light Thieves, from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; The Box, from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; and The Mike Torres Band, 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.
You will also see Lucha Xtreme Wrestling live on the field as well, between music sets and of course more than 40 taco trucks as well other vendors on the field in a more festival-type environment.
This year additional corporate partners for the event includes Metro PCS, Save Mart Supermarkets, Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau and Producer’s Dairy.
Taco Truck Throwdown 7
Tickets for the Friday, July 28 game vs. New Orleans may be purchased as any other Fresno Grizzlies/Tacos tickets, online at FresnoGrizzlies.com anytime, or at the Chukchansi Park ticket office during a game or during business hours.
Tickets for Saturday, July 29 are $10 apiece and can also be purchased online.
Grizzlies’ ticket office at (559) 320-TIXS between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments