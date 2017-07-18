Beat the clock! Tower Clock in Fresno's Fulton Mall is moved for Fulton construction

A huge crane is used to move the 60-foot clock tower at Mariposa Plaza in the Fulton Mall on July 18, 2017. The tower was moved about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicle passage. A festival for the completion of the project is scheduled for late August 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Contruction workers look over the Fulton Mall clock tower on the Mariposa Plaza on July 18, 2017. A huge crane was used to move the 60-foot clock tower about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicles through the Fulton Mall.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A construction records the movement of the clock tower at Mariposa Plaza in the Fulton Mall on July 18, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Contruction workers look over the Fulton Mall clock tower on the Mariposa Plaza on July 18, 2017. A huge crane was used to move the 60-foot clock tower about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicles through the Fulton Mall.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
The crane is removed near the Pacific Southwest Building in the Fulton Mall after it was used to move the 60-foot clock tower at Mariposa Plaza on July 18, 2017. The tower was moved about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicles through the Fulton Mall.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A construction worker begins deconstruction of the scaffolding around the Fulton Mall clock tower on July 18, 2017. The 60-foot clock tower was moved about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicles through the Fulton Mall.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A huge crane is used to move the 60-foot clock tower at Mariposa Plaza in the Fulton Mall about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicle passage. Photo taken on July 18, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A huge crane is used to move the 60-foot clock tower at Mariposa Plaza in the Fulton Mall about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicle passage. Photo taken on July 18, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A huge crane is used to move the 60-foot clock tower at Mariposa Plaza in the Fulton Mall about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicle passage. Photo taken on July 18, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Contruction workers look over the Fulton Mall clock tower on the Mariposa Plaza on July 18, 2017. A huge crane was used to move the 60-foot clock tower about 40 feet west to accomodate the construction of Fulton Street that will allow vehicles through the Fulton Mall.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com