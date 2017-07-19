ABC of your Health: West Nile activity detected in several counties in the Valley

West Nile Virus activity has been detected in several counties in the Central Valley including Sacramento, San Joaquín, Stanislaus, Merced, Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
As of July 14, West Nile virus activity has been detected in 22 counties, with 71 dead birds from 14 counties including one dead bird from Fresno. This is the first WNV positive dead birth from Fresno County this year.
Also there have been four human cases in Kings, Kern, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.
There are 681 mosquito samples from 19 counties including Fresno, Kern, Sacramento, San Joaquín, Stanislaus, and Tulare counties.
The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) was notified by the California Department of Public Health Vector-Borne Disease Section that two Culex mosquito pools collected from Fresno County have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
FCDPH officials said it is important that Fresno County residents continue to take precautions to eliminate mosquito sources and prevent mosquito bites.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes and contracting WNV, Valley residents are urged to take the following precautions:
▪ Apply insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 according to label instructions.
▪ Use repellent, especially in the early morning and in the evening, when mosquitoes that carry WNV are most active.
▪ Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have holes.
▪ Eliminate standing water and containers that can hold water from around the home.
▪ Contact mosquito abatement districts to report poorly maintained swimming pools or water features that appear green. Neglected pools are the No. 1 source of mosquito breeding in residential areas.
▪ Get free mosquito fish for backyard ponds or horse troughs from mosquito abatement districts. Contact your local mosquito abatement district for information.
▪ Report dead birds and dead tree squirrels.
For additional information about WNV or to report dead birds and dead tree squirrels, visit the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or call 1(877) 968-2473.
Health officials recommend to contact your local mosquito abatement district for any concerns about mosquitoes in your area by using the map linked here to determine which district services your location: http://www.mosquitobuzz.net/district_map.htm
For more information you can visit California’s West Nile virus website which includes the latest information on WNV activity in the state.
You can report dead birds on the website or by calling toll-free 1(877) WNV-BIRD (968-2473).
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782
