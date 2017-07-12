Young, U.S.-born Latinos report the most discrimination

U.S.-born, young male Latinos reported encountering the most discrimination in both interpersonal and institutional contexts, according to Penn State researchers.
The study found that undocumented Latino immigrants are not the most likely group to report discrimination.
“These results help us understand the growing Latino population’s experience within the United States and what it means to be an American. They address what it means to feel excluded in this society and to feel that important opportunities are blocked due to race or ethnicity,” said Nancy Landale, professor of sociology and demography.
In previous studies on Latino-perceived discrimination, the focus was not on discrimination itself, but rather how the perception affects individuals’ mental and physical health. This study conducted by Landale and her team is one of the few studies to examine the relationship between legal status and perceived discrimination.
Participants consisted of 1,275 Los Ángeles County Mexican and Central American Latinos and over 500 non-Latino white adults who were then categorized into five classes using latent class analysis.
Trump insists that México pay for wall
HAMBURG
President Donald J. Trump said Friday he still intended for México to pay for his campaign pledge of a border wall between the two North American neighbors, shortly before meeting with his Mexican counterpart.
Trump and Enrique Peña Nieto were posing for the cameras during the ongoing G20 Summit – a meeting of the world’s major economies held in Hamburg (northern Germany) – when a correspondent asked the former if he still wanted Mexico to pay for the wall, according to pool reports.
“Absolutely,” was Trump’s succinct reply.
The bilateral meeting, which began more than an hour late because of the time taken by the summit debates, came more than five months after Peña Nieto canceled a visit to the White House to meet with Trump as a result of tensions about the wall and the U.S. president’s insistence that America’s southern neighbor would have to pay for it.
Before the meeting, the two presidents each made a brief statement to the cameras and Trump noted the “successful day” he’d had up to then.
“We’re negotiating NAFTA and some other things with México, and we’ll see how it all turns out, but I think we’ve made very good progress,” he said.
Peña Nieto, for his part, spoke in favor of maintaining a “flowing dialogue’ and cooperating in certain areas for “the security of both nations, especially for our borders.”
He also said that immigration is a matter that concerns both governments and noted the need for the two parties to take responsibility in the fight against organized crime.
Trump was accompanied at the meeting by, among others, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.
Becerra sues Dept. of Education
SACRAMENTO
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education for unlawfully delaying the implementation of regulations aimed at protecting students from deceptive practices and fraud.
The regulations, known as the ‘Borrower Defense Regulations,’ were set to take effect on July 1, but Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced last month that the Department of Education would refuse to implement them as part of a “regulatory reset” while looking to develop alternative regulations that would likely leave victimized borrowers with far less protection.
“The Trump Administration should do everything in its power to protect our students,” said Becerra. “These regulations should be implemented because they’re good for students and because that’s what the law requires.”
Loan to help Fowler fire station
Fowler will use a $1.3 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to build a new fire station. The loan was announced by Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford.
The current fire station was built in the 1940s and does not serve the needs for the city’s 5,600 residents. The new facility will have five truck bays and include modern technology.
Small business workshop
SANGER
A small business workshop scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (July 15) at the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave., will provide local business owners with information on opportunities, strategies fro finding capital and suggestions for complying with federal regulations.
The workshop is organized by Congressman David Valadao.
Details: (559) 582-5526.
Comments